Hold On As Headwinds Drive FARO Technologies Near Its Low

Feb. 08, 2023 3:29 AM ETFARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • A host of headwinds faces FARO Technologies, leading us to continue our hold recommendation because its technology and management's marketing might drive the shares higher later this year.
  • The company is pursuing the purchase of companies that increase revenue, but a -64.88% in earnings in FY '22 Y/Y is expected to be reported.
  • Management and board leaders are relatively new to the company, but compensation appears to trend higher than average for the industry, while the share price plummeted from $85 to ~$29.

red christmas lights with a star in the background

Miguel Horta/iStock via Getty Images

We believe conditions have not improved since our last article about FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). We do not see a potential opportunity for retail value investors to jump into this stock.

The Company

The 42-year-old, Lake

chart

Quant Rating & Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/FARO/ratings/quant-ratings)

chart

Earnings (nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/faro/earnings)

charts

Balance sheet & Cash Flow (ycharts.com/companies/FARO)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.93K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.