Cracker Barrel's Difficult 2 Years, From COVID Right Into A Recession

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Cracker Barrel stock has weathered significant disruptions to its business in the past couple of years.
  • I like the management team, but the company isn't back to its prior form yet.
  • I'm not certain the trajectory is adequate to make up for the risks, the valuation isn't all that appealing, and the company has shifted to repurchases vs. their special dividends.
  • CBRL is a hold, but I wouldn't judge you for selling it.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Location. Cracker Barrel offers curbside delivery amid Social Distancing.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I'm taking a break from my recent string of articles to revisit a company I haven't spent a lot of time on recently. It's among the first I covered on this site, and I think it will

My last article

Seeking Alpha

Customer breakdown

Company Presentation

Comparable retail sales

Company Presentation

Comparable restaurant sales

Company Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts
cash flow statement

10-Q

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

CBRL capital allocation

Company Presentation

Long-term valuation graph

FAST Graphs

Annualized rate of return projection

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.85K Followers
I have been writing since 2016, and I enjoy the process of interacting with the broader investing community on Seeking Alpha. I employ basically a barbell approach to portfolio management, with a stable base of dividend growth companies and exposure to high growth companies looking for the next blue chips.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.