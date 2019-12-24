Donville Kent - Reitmans: Poised For A Massive Re-Rating In 2023

Summary

  • Covid lockdowns proved to be a decisive moment for Reitmans.
  • Reitmans strategically entered CCAA protection and restructured their business.
  • We think the stock will see a massive re-rating in 2023.

Reitmans

shaunl

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Reitmans (TSXV:RET:CA): Executive Summary

Company

REITMANS (CANADA) LTD-A

Ticker Voting Shares

RET CN

Ticker Non-Voting

RET/A CN

Stock Price3

$2.99

Market Cap3

$146,112,330
chart: Reitmans (ret:ca) stock price

RW&Co Store Front
Penningtons Store Front
Reitmans Store Front

locations split by banner

Chart: average rent per sq. ft.

online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners
online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners
online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners
online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners
online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners
online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners
online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners
online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners

Buyback History

using square foot estimates from Appendix 3, revenue per location and revenue per square foot (not adjusted for online sales), has been steadily improving.

Real Estate

Real Estate
Real Estate

Canadian Females BMI

This article was written by

Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Comments

