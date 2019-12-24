shaunl

Company REITMANS (CANADA) LTD-A Ticker Voting Shares RET CN Ticker Non-Voting RET/A CN Click to enlarge

Stock Price3 $2.99 Market Cap3 $146,112,330 Enterprise Value $79,031,330 Yield 0.0% 2023E PE1 1.9x 2023E FCF Yield1 45% 52 Week High3 3.03 52 Week Low3 0.75 Click to enlarge

Covid lockdowns proved to be a decisive moment for Reitmans. Due to government forced store closures, Reitmans strategically entered CCAA protection and restructured their business. They exited this process in 2022 after closing over 30% of their stores, consolidating their banners from 5 to 3, laying off 1,600 employees, and paying 50 cents on the dollar to settle debt and liabilities. This process gave them cover, and a cheaper way to close unprofitable stores and renegotiate retail leases at an opportune time. We estimate they saved 10% on lease costs across their high-tier locations, and over 60% on their second-tier locations.

Now the business carries $68m of cash, no debt, has reported Net Income of ~$60m in the last 12 months, owns roughly $240m of real estate in Montreal1, all while trading at a $146m market cap. Add in a quickly growing e- commerce segment, now representing 25% of sales, positive online search trends, increasing revenue per square foot, and decreasing cost per square foot, we think the profitability is sustainable.

In past recessions, like 2001/2002 and 2008/2009, the business remained profitable, as they are a value brand, plus they are one of the few retailers with a growing customer base. We estimate their target market is growing 3.3% per year. We think the stock will see a massive re-rating in 2023 as it gets back onto investors’ radars and reinstates dividends & buybacks, plus gets a push to monetize real estate.

The Company

Reitmans is a publicly-owned, family-controlled business that operates women’s apparel retail stores under the Reitmans, Penningtons, and RW&Co names. Its stores are located in malls and retail power centers throughout Canada and offer affordable fashion to consumers. The company has marketed under the slogans “Affordable, stylish fashions designed to fit everybody and every body”, and “Inspired by role models, not supermodels”.

The Reitmans banner, operating stores averaging 4,700 sq. ft., is one of Canada’s largest women’s apparel specialty chains.

The Penningtons banner, is a leader in the Canadian plus-size market, offering trend-right style and affordable quality for plus-size fashion sizes 12-32. Penningtons operates stores averaging 6,000 sq. ft. in power centres across Canada.

The RW&CO banner operates stores averaging 4,500 sq. ft. in premium locations in major shopping malls, catering to a customer with an urban mindset by offering fashions for men and women.

Reitmans History

Summary of Reitmans History 1926 - 2022

1926 - The Reitman’s Dry Good General Store was opened in 1926 by Herman & Sarah on St. Lawrence Blvd in Montreal

1929 - Reitmans operated 4 stores in Montreal and restricted its offering to hosiery, lingerie & gloves

1936 – First store was opened in Ottawa

1939 – First store was opened in Toronto, bringing the total of the chain to 22

1941 - Herman ran the company until his death in 1941 and then his son Jack took over

1947 - Went public on the Montreal Stock exchange in April 1947

1958 – Opened first Western Canadian store in Calgary, Alberta

1959 – Opened first Eastern Canadian store in Halifax, Nova Scotia (total chain at 104 stores)

1960’s – Evolution of the shopping mall increased total store count to 222 by 1969

1965 – Moved main office to 250 Sauve Street West in Montreal (still own and operate in this office building) 1967 – Added an additional 4th floor (+40,000 sq. ft) 1972 – Added an additional 5th floor (+40,000 sq. ft) 1976 – Added an additional 140,000 sq. ft. (385,000 sq. ft total)

1970’s – store count grows to 589 by 1979

1980’s – Open sourcing office in South Korea

1992 – Close South Korea office and open Hong Kong sourcing office (100 employees in Hong Kong by 2006)

1995 - Acquired Penningtons banner

1996 - Jack Reitman passes away

1995 – Acquired 21% interest in NetStar Communications (TSN) ~$40m

1996 - Acquired Dalmys (Dalmys, Antels, Cactus) *Tax Loss Strategy – closed the stores over the next 4 years

1999 - Sold 17% Interest in NetStar Communications for ~$94m

2000 – Launched RW&Co (588 total combined stores)

2001 – Construction starts on new Distribution Centre in Montreal

2002 - Reitmans acquired publicly traded Shirmax for $85m Upon closing, the combined entity operated 800 retail stores under 7 banners Reitmans, Smart Set/Dalmys, Penningtons, RW&Co, Addition Elle, A/E Sports Co & Lingerie for Addition Elle

2003 – Opens new 566,000 sq. ft distribution facility

2005 – Open sourcing office in Shanghai, China

2006 – Acquire their Sauve Street office/facility for $8,169,000

2007 – Launched their e-commerce websites for Penningtons & Addition Elle

2008/2009 – Reitmans sales remained flat & maintained profitability during the recession

2019 – Chairman & CEO Jeremy Reitman passes away (Succeeded by COO & brother Stephen Reitman)

2020 – Temporarily Closes all 587 stores due to Covid restrictions & layoff 90% of retail employees

2020 – Announces intentions to restructure operations (Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act) 2020 – Shares delisted from TSX (July) & relisted on TSV (September)

2021 – Reitmans announces the results of the CCAA Process

2020/2021 – Permanently reduces retail headcount by 1,100 and head office by 300 employees 2020/2021 – Full closures of 178 stores (leaving 404 total stores)

2022 – Rebrands Penningtons & announces the planned launch of RCL Market

Covid and CCAA Restructuring

As one might expect, Covid lockdowns were especially hard on retailers. For Reitmans, all retail locations were closed effective March 17, 2020. In connection with the store closures, the company laid off 90% of their retail workforce and 30% of head office employees starting March 29th and 30th. Reitmans stores span across the country and each province had varying Covid lockdown policies. As of fiscal Q4 2021, 58% of Reitmans stores were still closed, partial shutdowns continued into fiscal Q1 2022 and even through fiscal Q1 2023, there were still store capacity constraints in place. As of July 31, 2021, all stores were fully re-opened, and all restrictions were lifted at the end of fiscal Q1 2023.

With all the stores closed, China factory shutdowns limiting the supply of goods, and debt/lease liabilities on the balance sheet, Reitmans announced entering CCAA protection on May 19th, 2020. During this process, they closed all Thyme Maternity & Addition Elle stores and laid off 1,600 employees (closed about 131 stores total). In 2020 those brands accounted for $164m in revenue, 49% gross margins and lost $1.1m (-1% net margins). During the CCAA process the stock was delisted July 29th, 2020 and relisted on the Venture September 3rd, 2020. In 2020, they also announced they would be promoting then President & COO Stephen Reitman to CEO (CEO Jeremy Reitman passed away December 28th, 2019). In addition, they revamped the leadership team and appointed new board members.

The total liability claims were $195m with the largest creditors listed below. After negotiations, Reitmans settled the $195m in liabilities for a total cost of $95m. They emerged from bankruptcy proceedings on January 12th, 2022.

CCAA Proceedings - Sample List of Creditors Landlords (Rent)) $39,729k Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan $20,936k Employees $12,281k Talentex Limited $6,960k Buttress International Trading $5,229k Postes Canada $3,954k Jiangsu Sainty Techowear $3,797k Tainan Enterprises $3,395k RCL Asia $3,344k Defined benefit pension plan $3,225k *Total Claims $192,656,167 Click to enlarge

*Over about ~1,700 claims CCAA Process had them pay $95m to cover the +$190m Click to enlarge

One of the most important aspects of the process was lease negotiations. With over 400 retail locations across the country, rent costs are a major expense.

Reitmans hasn’t released specifics surrounding the lease negotiations for the remaining stores during CCAA but there are a few data points to follow. For starters, negotiating during Covid gave Reitmans the upper hand considering the market became one of the best “renter’s markets” in recent memory. One of their Landlords, SmartCenter (SRU-U), is known as being one of the strictest in the industry. On page 59 of the Q3 MD&A they disclose gross rent and leased area by client. Over the last four quarters, Reitmans is

paying 10% less per square foot versus the preceding four quarters at SmartCenter locations. This represents about 15% of all Reitmans locations. As the graph to the right depicts, it appears like Reitmans was able to negotiate much better lease terms. Based on disclosed ‘lease payment’ and estimated total square feet, we estimate other landlords in less attractive locations negotiated much higher discounts for Reitmans.

Online Search Trends

Retail can be hard to analyze because there are overarching macro factors that have an impact across the entire industry, but there are a lot of individual nuances that vary from company to company. These unsystematic risks include decisions relating to fashion choices, marketing strategy, product value, customer experience, etc.

In order to gauge how well Reitmans has been performing relative to its competitors, we have included over the next three pages the online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners compared to some of their competitors during the same timespan. As one can see, the trendlines for each of their banners have been trending in a positive direction for a long time. What makes this more impressive however, is the relative performance versus many of their competitors. Based on our analysis, we believe Reitmans has been connecting with the consumer based on fashion, marketing, value, and experience while many competitors have stagnated and fell behind. Penningtons specifically has been most impressive, and we think a lot of the success has to do with lack of competition in a segment that has underlying demographic growth. Refer to Appendix 1 and 2 for information regarding competition per women’s size bracket plus demographic growth. Penningtons is the one banner Reitmans plans on growing in calendar 2023, adding 10 locations overall.

E-Commerce

Reitmans launched their inaugural websites in 2007. From fiscal 2015 to 2018 they disclosed e-commerce sales growth:

Fiscal Year E-Commerce Sales Growth 2015 63.5% 2016 69.1% 2017 50.7% 2018 38.2% Click to enlarge

Part of the reason many of their financial metrics have been improving as of late is due to the success of their omni-channel strategy. E-commerce sales now account for 25% of all sales. Over the past few months, we have experimented with buying from each site, shipping to multiple locations, and returning items. What we have found is a top tier online experience.

In our experiments, we experienced the following with the various aspects of the process:

Online Ordering: immediate email confirmations

Shipping: shipping confirmations and tracking numbers provided the same day as order

Delivery: delivered next day for urban addresses, and within two days for rural

Returns: ‘Returns’ button within order confirmation allows one to print return labels; notification received when it was delivered and refunded

Much of the growth and margin improvement can be tied to their e-commerce abilities. Overall, the quality and growth of their e-commerce offering is one of the main drivers of their operating success.

Buybacks and Dividends

Reitmans’ management has a propensity for buybacks and dividends, and we believe this trend, plus their current cash levels and valuation1, set up an ideal scenario for the company to renew their buyback and dividend policies. However, we expect management to be conservative in the short-term considering the macro environment.

When asked about capital allocation, management has stated they are focused on profitability at the moment. In the past, the company’s stated objective was to payout 50-80% of sustainable earnings per share. Considering the amount of free cash generation, cash on the balance sheet will build quickly. Considering the current valuation1, stock buybacks are extremely accretive for shareholders, and we expect management will continue to be pushed into initiating a NCIB.

Financial Outlook

With the company exiting their Covid issues with a much cleaner balance sheet and streamlined operations, the profitability metrics have improved considerably. The growth of their e-commerce business and past store rationalizations have helped improve their profitability metrics for over a decade (See Figures 14 and 15 below).

As shown below, using square foot estimates from Appendix 3, revenue per location and revenue per square foot (not adjusted for online sales), has been steadily improving.

The most important aspect of this investment in our view, is assessing the reliability of earnings going forward. Below we weigh secular growth, gross margin inputs, cost savings, incentives, and company history to come to the conclusion that Reitmans’ earnings will be much more resilient than what is currently priced into the stock.

Revenue Growth

Reitmans is one of the only retailers with favourable demographics. With a focus on mature women, with specific banners and brands servicing plus size women, we estimate their target population is growing 3.3% per year (See Appendix 2).

Reitmans has now completed their store rationalizations and plan on growing the Penningtons banner by 10 stores, representing roughly 3% growth in Reitmans overall square footage.

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, Canadian Apparel Spending was up 3.2% in November 2022 vs. 2021. This is the most recent data available on the industry in general. More specifically, retail spending on apparel was up 6.6% YoY on Black Friday (November 25 th , 2022). Both data points suggest a fairly stable retail environment.

, 2022). Both data points suggest a fairly stable retail environment. Based on the above factors, and being conservative and factoring in an economic slowdown for 2023 (recession), we’re projecting 3.1% revenue growth in Fiscal 2024 (February 2023-January 2024).

Gross Margins

Gross margins are most impacted by foreign exchange, followed by promotional activity, input costs, and shipping. Reitmans margins faced headwinds in 2020-2022 that we think have now subsided and the outlook is for gross margins to return to +60% like they were from 2011-2015.

Foreign Exchange – Merchandise payments are settled in USD (80% of products from China). In the past they have used derivative instruments to hedge this exposure. The USD is down to start 2023 but was strong in the second half of 2022. Depending on time of orders, the strength in the USD could hurt gross margin in Q4 and Q1.

Promotional Activity – The amount of promotional activity in any given season can vary widely from retailer to retailer. In order to get a sense of promotional activity this year versus prior years we used Waybackmachine.com to monitor the 3 banners online and compare their discounts from 2019-2023. As you can see below, the 2022 holiday period seems to have needed less promotional activity across all three banners. We view online ads plus in store visits quite favourably for 2022.

Annual Forex Rates

USD/CAD3 Current $ 1.35 2022 Average $ 1.30 2021 Average $ 1.25 2020 Average $ 1.34 2019 average $ 1.33 Click to enlarge

Online Deals

Comparing Discounts 2019-2023 Reitmans 12/29/2022 12/29/2021 12/25/2020 12/31/2019 Headline Deal Up to 70% off sale items *Extra 20% Up to 70% off sale items *Extra 30% Up to 70% off sale items *Extra 30% 40% off everything Other 25% off new arrivals 25% off new arrivals 25% off new arrivals Up to 70% off sale styles Subscriber Rebate 15% off code 20% off code 20% off code 20% off code Penningtons 1/5/2023 1/20/2022 1/19/2021 12/24/2019 Headline Deal 30% of Active Zone 30% off (almost) everything Extra 60% off sale items Extra 50% off sale styles Other - - - - Subscriber Rebate - - - - RW&CO 1/6/2023 1/20/2022 1/19/2021 12/31/2019 Headline Deal 30% off regualr priced items 25% off outerwear Up to 70% off Up to 70% off sale items *Extra 20% Other Up to 60% off sale items *Extra 30% Up to 60% off sale items *Extra 30% - - Subscriber Rebate 10% off code 10% off code 10% off code 10% off code Click to enlarge

Cost of Cotton3 Current $ 83.39 2022 Average $ 112.62 2021 Average $ 93.53 2020 Average $ 64.15 2019 average $ 67.19 Click to enlarge

Cost of Shanghai Export Container3 Current $ 1,031 2022 Average $ 3,345 2021 Average $ 3,818 2020 Average $ 1,261 2019 average $ 811 Click to enlarge

Input Costs – The main input cost for Reitmans is the cost of cotton. The price of cotton spike at the beginning of 2022 but has since dropped 46% from the highs in May. The current price is back to 2018 levels and we see this is as a positive for gross margins for calendar 2023.

Shipping Costs – The most drastic price jump was shipping costs. 2020 saw an increase but nothing like 2021 and 2022. At its peak, the cost of shipping from China increased +400% from 2019 to 2022 3 . The price has since dropped 80% from its peak and it back to 2018-2019 levels which should help boost margins going forward.

. The price has since dropped 80% from its peak and it back to 2018-2019 levels which should help boost margins going forward. Seasonality – Fiscal Q1 is by far the weakest, where the company historically operates around breakeven and makes a majority of their earnings in Fiscal Q2 & Q4

Overall, these factors are lining up well for improved gross margins in Fiscal Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2024.

Cost Savings

Debt Costs – Reitmans paid off all existing interesting-bearing debt in fiscal Q2 2023. They paid off the remaining $34.4m of debt using cash and cash flow.

Lease Payments – As referenced in Figure 2, the CCAA process allowed Reitmans to negotiate much better terms on leases. The overall cost savings is hard to estimate but Smart Centre (SRU-U) is known as one of the strictest landlords, and in their Q3 MD&A they disclose a 10% decrease in cost per square foot for Reitmans. Based on disclosed ‘lease payments’ and estimated total square feet, we estimate other landlords in less attractive locations negotiated much higher discounts for Reitmans.

Head Office Rationalization – During CCAA proceedings, Reitmans laid off 1,600 employees. Most of these employees worked at Thyme Maternity or Addition Elle, but we estimate 10-15% of the 1,600 were head office employees. The Thyme Maternity & Addition Elle brands were losing money and a drag on the business. The restructuring process allowed them to close the stores and layoff employees is a more beneficial way for the company.

Incentives

During the CCAA process, the company put a new bonus structure in place. The bonuses are tied to operating profit per store less direct overhead. A minimum is established, and bonuses are paid on exceeding such minimum. Incentives in this case are directly tied to store profits and mesh with management’s recent comments that their focus is on company profitability. However, these bonuses are a risk because the company is under Reitman family control. There is a possibility of excessive bonuses and unaligned economics. The bonuses were fairly large over the past two reported quarters. That being said, the company overall was still extremely profitable after this expense.

History

The fact that Reitmans has been in business for almost 100 years offers some insight into relative performance during economic slowdowns. For example, during the economic downturn in Canada in 2002, Reitmans had their best retail operating results in their history. They have resilience due to the fact that their banners are perceived as “value stores” versus leisure, luxury, or specialty. In 2008, during the financial crisis, Reitmans’ total revenue declined 0.6% and they maintained 8.2% profit margins ($86m in profits). As the recession continued into 2009, Reitmans’ revenue increased 0.5% with 6.4% net margins ($67m in profits).

Valuation

Reitmans’ valuation is the most compelling aspect of the story from an investment standpoint. We believe the stock is as cheap as it is mainly due to the complexity and confusion of the CCAA proceedings. In addition, there is no analyst coverage, and many institutional investors cannot invest on the TSX Venture, especially not in something that’s currently this small ($146m market cap).

From 2010-2019, the stock traded on an average price to cashflow of 7.7x, and we currently estimate it is trading on 2-2.5x cashflow. Plus, the company is currently sitting on $68m of cash and no debt as of last quarter, and has about $240m of real estate assets.1

Equity

Over the trailing 9 months, Reitmans has reported over $60m in operating cash flow

Based on costs savings and resilient revenue described above, we believe the business can conservatively generate $57-$62m in cash flow over the next 12 months.

Factoring interest rates, we believe the equity value of the stock should trade on at least a 7x cashflow. 1

This values the operating business at $8.16-$8.88 per share.1

Cash

In Reitmans’ most recent quarter they reported $68m of cash.

Their quarter ending January 31 st , 2023 should increase this amount by roughly $90m. 1 This accounts for approximately $1.84 per share but we highly discount this amount in our value because management is known to be conservative and maintain large sums of cash on the balance sheet.

, 2023 should increase this amount by roughly $90m. This accounts for approximately $1.84 per share but we highly discount this amount in our value because management is known to be conservative and maintain large sums of cash on the balance sheet. A portion of cash should be used for a stock buyback which would be significantly accretive at a 40% cash- flow yield.

Real Estate

As referenced in the history timeline, Reitmans moved into their current office building in 1965, added two floors plus additional space. We estimate the building is currently worth



$118,400,000.4

Reitmans started construction on their distribution facility in 2001 and opened it in 2003. The facility has 40 shipping and receiving docks, capable of processing more than 55m units of merchandise per year. We estimate the building is currently worth $123,490,000. 5 This is most likely conservative because it doesn’t factor in the 1.1m sq.ft of total land the building operates on



Much like the comments around cash on the balance sheet, a discount needs to be applied to the real estate value because the probability is much less than 100% that value for shareholders will be realized here.

We believe Reitmans will be asked by shareholders to complete a sale and leaseback of this real estate. The Reitman family should purchase this land from Reitmans the corporation, and enter in a long-term lease. This allows investors to invest solely in the operating business (retail business). We believe the current office space is underutilized by the company. The value of both assets is much more separate than together and allows public shareholders to invest in the retail business outright. This is becoming a fairly regular occurrence in public markets. In 2003, Reitmans did a sale and leaseback on their distribution center handling equipment. Some other companies that currently have are currently doing a sale/leaseback, or have recently completed one include: Firan Technology (FTG), McCoy Global (MCB), Bally’s Corp (BALY), Life Time (LTH), Kohl’s (KSS), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and Six Flags (SIX).

We believe after fees, taxes and applying a conservative discount, a real estate divestiture could yield the company over $3.50/share.

Base Case

Our base case for the stock factors in a +$8/share value1 for the operating business and no value being created by management when it comes to cash and real estate.

Upside Scenario

Our upside scenario is +$12/share1 which factors in a share buyback, sale/lease of property, and continued trajectory of operating performance.

Risks

Fashion – With any apparel retailer there is the main fashion risk. Being late or completely missing trends can destroy value.

Foreign Exchange – Fluctuations in USD/CAD will impact gross margins and profitability.

Weather – Above or below average temperatures can impact demand for seasonal products. Canada’s current mild winter may factor into weak winter clothing sales.

Recession – Economic weakness can decrease consumer spending.

Structure – Reitmans operates with a dual class share structure. The Reitman family currently controls the majority of the voting shares and therefore controls the company.

Summary

Covid, CCAA proceedings and the current economic environment have created the current opportunity in Reitmans stock. With the business now streamlined and focused on profitability, we think the stock will trade back to a regular multiple. We believe there is enough upside to invest strictly based on the retail operating business. That being said, there is a significant opportunity to monetize the balance sheet which limits the overall downside at these prices.

DISCLAIMER All estimates, projections, and calculations have been generated by DKAM. This does not constitute advice for personal investments but rather a breakdown of how Donville Kent approaches stock analysis. – Per DKAM internal estimates – Per Reitmans financial statements – Per Bloomberg – Per internal DKAM Estimates: 385,000 sq. ft total, $20 net rent6, 6.5% Cap Rate7 = $118,400,000 – Per internal DKAM Estimates: 566,000 sq. ft, $12 net rent8, 5.5% Cap Rate7 = $123,490,000 – DKAM estimate, using comparisons for Midtown Montreal asking rents provided from CBRE’s Q3 2022 Montreal Office Figures, and Colliers’ Q2 2022 Montreal Office Market Report – Cap rates per Altus Group’s Canadian CRE investment trends, using approximations for Downtown Office and Single Tenant Industrial – DKAM estimate, using comparisons for Midtown Montreal asking rents provided from CBRE’s Q3 2022 Montreal Industrial Figures Readers are advised that the material herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Donville Kent Asset Management Inc. does not purport to tell or suggest which investment securities members or readers should buy or sell for themselves. Readers should always conduct their own research and due diligence and obtain professional advice before making any investment decision. DKAM will not be liable for any loss or damage caused by a reader's reliance on information obtained in any of our newsletters, presentations, special reports, email correspondence, or on our website. Our readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. The information contained herein does not constitute a representation by the publisher or a solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities. Our opinions and analyses are based on sources believed to be reliable and are written in good faith, but no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness. All information contained in our newsletters, presentations, reports or on our website should be independently verified with the companies mentioned. The editor and publisher are not responsible for errors or omissions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Unit value and investment returns will fluctuate and there is no assurance that a fund can maintain a specific net asset value. The fund is available to investors eligible to invest under a prospectus exemption, such as accredited investors. Prospective investors should rely solely on the Fund's offering documentation, which outlines the risk factors in making a decision to invest. DKAM receives no compensation of any kind from any companies that are mentioned in our newsletters or on our website. Any opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. The DKAM Capital Ideas Fund, employees, writers, and other related parties may hold positions in the securities that are discussed in our newsletters, presentations, reports, or on our website. Click to enlarge

Appendix 1 – Women’s Plus Size Items

Number of Women's Items Sizes 0-32 Size 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 Penningtons 30 120 119 113 112 108 105 66 80 36 40 Reitmans 45 50 73 77 70 79 80 82 79 83 80 67 65 RW&CO 90 92 93 88 91 88 73 75 56 Old Navy (Plus) 483 510 464 456 425 427 366 368 372 360 318 314 378 399 461 430 Forever 21 (Plus*) 7 15 17 19 17 14 10 3 9 10 10 10 4 H&M 272 312 356 377 368 330 375 408 419 452 236 44 30 34 Laura.ca (Plus) 103 47 832 928 936 889 828 783 596 312 287 270 213 J-Crew 175 191 188 190 183 180 169 174 171 137 146 148 157 Eddie Bauer (Plus) 40 41 40 41 40 40 40 38 38 26 21 20 20 Banana Republic 102 103 99 97 95 93 95 98 99 97 69 The Gap 70 43 82 80 77 80 75 74 71 54 53 Aritzia 291 283 284 272 255 248 252 143 137 Total Items 1678 1687 2528 2625 2557 2468 2393 2366 2157 1634 1322 971 977 509 551 476 44 Reitmans' Banners (%) 8% 8% 7% 6% 6% 7% 8% 12% 12% 12% 15% 18% 17% 13% 15% 8% 91% Click to enlarge

*Only numerical sized items included

**Canadian websites

Appendix 2 – Canadian Females BMI

Appendix 3 – Square Foot Estimate

Reitmans Total Sq. Ft. Estimate Banner 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Reitmans 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 4,700 PENN 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 RW&CO 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 4,500 Addition Elle 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 Thyme Maternity 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 Hyba 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Smart Set 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 3,400 Cassis 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 3,600 Total Square Feet 4,500,700 4,370,800 4,248,400 4,111,400 3,891,500 3,678,600 3,279,900 3,103,200 2,924,800 2,839,600 2,248,000 2,054,500 2,000,400 2,000,400 Click to enlarge

