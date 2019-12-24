The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
|
Company
|
REITMANS (CANADA) LTD-A
|
Ticker Voting Shares
|
RET CN
|
Ticker Non-Voting
|
RET/A CN
|
Stock Price3
|
$2.99
|
Market Cap3
|
$146,112,330
|
Enterprise Value
|
$79,031,330
|
Yield
|
0.0%
|
2023E PE1
|
1.9x
|
2023E FCF Yield1
|
45%
|
52 Week High3
|
3.03
|
52 Week Low3
|
0.75
Covid lockdowns proved to be a decisive moment for Reitmans. Due to government forced store closures, Reitmans strategically entered CCAA protection and restructured their business. They exited this process in 2022 after closing over 30% of their stores, consolidating their banners from 5 to 3, laying off 1,600 employees, and paying 50 cents on the dollar to settle debt and liabilities. This process gave them cover, and a cheaper way to close unprofitable stores and renegotiate retail leases at an opportune time. We estimate they saved 10% on lease costs across their high-tier locations, and over 60% on their second-tier locations.
Now the business carries $68m of cash, no debt, has reported Net Income of ~$60m in the last 12 months, owns roughly $240m of real estate in Montreal1, all while trading at a $146m market cap. Add in a quickly growing e- commerce segment, now representing 25% of sales, positive online search trends, increasing revenue per square foot, and decreasing cost per square foot, we think the profitability is sustainable.
In past recessions, like 2001/2002 and 2008/2009, the business remained profitable, as they are a value brand, plus they are one of the few retailers with a growing customer base. We estimate their target market is growing 3.3% per year. We think the stock will see a massive re-rating in 2023 as it gets back onto investors’ radars and reinstates dividends & buybacks, plus gets a push to monetize real estate.
Reitmans is a publicly-owned, family-controlled business that operates women’s apparel retail stores under the Reitmans, Penningtons, and RW&Co names. Its stores are located in malls and retail power centers throughout Canada and offer affordable fashion to consumers. The company has marketed under the slogans “Affordable, stylish fashions designed to fit everybody and every body”, and “Inspired by role models, not supermodels”.
The Reitmans banner, operating stores averaging 4,700 sq. ft., is one of Canada’s largest women’s apparel specialty chains.
The Penningtons banner, is a leader in the Canadian plus-size market, offering trend-right style and affordable quality for plus-size fashion sizes 12-32. Penningtons operates stores averaging 6,000 sq. ft. in power centres across Canada.
The RW&CO banner operates stores averaging 4,500 sq. ft. in premium locations in major shopping malls, catering to a customer with an urban mindset by offering fashions for men and women.
As one might expect, Covid lockdowns were especially hard on retailers. For Reitmans, all retail locations were closed effective March 17, 2020. In connection with the store closures, the company laid off 90% of their retail workforce and 30% of head office employees starting March 29th and 30th. Reitmans stores span across the country and each province had varying Covid lockdown policies. As of fiscal Q4 2021, 58% of Reitmans stores were still closed, partial shutdowns continued into fiscal Q1 2022 and even through fiscal Q1 2023, there were still store capacity constraints in place. As of July 31, 2021, all stores were fully re-opened, and all restrictions were lifted at the end of fiscal Q1 2023.
With all the stores closed, China factory shutdowns limiting the supply of goods, and debt/lease liabilities on the balance sheet, Reitmans announced entering CCAA protection on May 19th, 2020. During this process, they closed all Thyme Maternity & Addition Elle stores and laid off 1,600 employees (closed about 131 stores total). In 2020 those brands accounted for $164m in revenue, 49% gross margins and lost $1.1m (-1% net margins). During the CCAA process the stock was delisted July 29th, 2020 and relisted on the Venture September 3rd, 2020. In 2020, they also announced they would be promoting then President & COO Stephen Reitman to CEO (CEO Jeremy Reitman passed away December 28th, 2019). In addition, they revamped the leadership team and appointed new board members.
The total liability claims were $195m with the largest creditors listed below. After negotiations, Reitmans settled the $195m in liabilities for a total cost of $95m. They emerged from bankruptcy proceedings on January 12th, 2022.
CCAA Proceedings - Sample List of Creditors
|
Landlords (Rent))
|
$39,729k
|
Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan
|
$20,936k
|
Employees
|
$12,281k
|
Talentex Limited
|
$6,960k
|
Buttress International Trading
|
$5,229k
|
Postes Canada
|
$3,954k
|
Jiangsu Sainty Techowear
|
$3,797k
|
Tainan Enterprises
|
$3,395k
|
RCL Asia
|
$3,344k
|
Defined benefit pension plan
|
$3,225k
|
*Total Claims
|
$192,656,167
|
*Over about ~1,700 claims
CCAA Process had them pay $95m to cover the +$190m
One of the most important aspects of the process was lease negotiations. With over 400 retail locations across the country, rent costs are a major expense.
Reitmans hasn’t released specifics surrounding the lease negotiations for the remaining stores during CCAA but there are a few data points to follow. For starters, negotiating during Covid gave Reitmans the upper hand considering the market became one of the best “renter’s markets” in recent memory. One of their Landlords, SmartCenter (SRU-U), is known as being one of the strictest in the industry. On page 59 of the Q3 MD&A they disclose gross rent and leased area by client. Over the last four quarters, Reitmans is
paying 10% less per square foot versus the preceding four quarters at SmartCenter locations. This represents about 15% of all Reitmans locations. As the graph to the right depicts, it appears like Reitmans was able to negotiate much better lease terms. Based on disclosed ‘lease payment’ and estimated total square feet, we estimate other landlords in less attractive locations negotiated much higher discounts for Reitmans.
Retail can be hard to analyze because there are overarching macro factors that have an impact across the entire industry, but there are a lot of individual nuances that vary from company to company. These unsystematic risks include decisions relating to fashion choices, marketing strategy, product value, customer experience, etc.
In order to gauge how well Reitmans has been performing relative to its competitors, we have included over the next three pages the online Google search trends for Reitmans’ 3 banners compared to some of their competitors during the same timespan. As one can see, the trendlines for each of their banners have been trending in a positive direction for a long time. What makes this more impressive however, is the relative performance versus many of their competitors. Based on our analysis, we believe Reitmans has been connecting with the consumer based on fashion, marketing, value, and experience while many competitors have stagnated and fell behind. Penningtons specifically has been most impressive, and we think a lot of the success has to do with lack of competition in a segment that has underlying demographic growth. Refer to Appendix 1 and 2 for information regarding competition per women’s size bracket plus demographic growth. Penningtons is the one banner Reitmans plans on growing in calendar 2023, adding 10 locations overall.
Reitmans launched their inaugural websites in 2007. From fiscal 2015 to 2018 they disclosed e-commerce sales growth:
|
Fiscal Year
|
E-Commerce Sales Growth
|
2015
|
63.5%
|
2016
|
69.1%
|
2017
|
50.7%
|
2018
|
38.2%
Part of the reason many of their financial metrics have been improving as of late is due to the success of their omni-channel strategy. E-commerce sales now account for 25% of all sales. Over the past few months, we have experimented with buying from each site, shipping to multiple locations, and returning items. What we have found is a top tier online experience.
In our experiments, we experienced the following with the various aspects of the process:
Much of the growth and margin improvement can be tied to their e-commerce abilities. Overall, the quality and growth of their e-commerce offering is one of the main drivers of their operating success.
Reitmans’ management has a propensity for buybacks and dividends, and we believe this trend, plus their current cash levels and valuation1, set up an ideal scenario for the company to renew their buyback and dividend policies. However, we expect management to be conservative in the short-term considering the macro environment.
When asked about capital allocation, management has stated they are focused on profitability at the moment. In the past, the company’s stated objective was to payout 50-80% of sustainable earnings per share. Considering the amount of free cash generation, cash on the balance sheet will build quickly. Considering the current valuation1, stock buybacks are extremely accretive for shareholders, and we expect management will continue to be pushed into initiating a NCIB.
With the company exiting their Covid issues with a much cleaner balance sheet and streamlined operations, the profitability metrics have improved considerably. The growth of their e-commerce business and past store rationalizations have helped improve their profitability metrics for over a decade (See Figures 14 and 15 below).
As shown below, using square foot estimates from Appendix 3, revenue per location and revenue per square foot (not adjusted for online sales), has been steadily improving.
The most important aspect of this investment in our view, is assessing the reliability of earnings going forward. Below we weigh secular growth, gross margin inputs, cost savings, incentives, and company history to come to the conclusion that Reitmans’ earnings will be much more resilient than what is currently priced into the stock.
USD/CAD3
|
Current
|
$ 1.35
|
2022 Average
|
$ 1.30
|
2021 Average
|
$ 1.25
|
2020 Average
|
$ 1.34
|
2019 average
|
$ 1.33
Comparing Discounts 2019-2023
|
Reitmans
|
12/29/2022
|
12/29/2021
|
12/25/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
Headline Deal
|
Up to 70% off sale items *Extra 20%
|
Up to 70% off sale items *Extra 30%
|
Up to 70% off sale items *Extra 30%
|
40% off everything
|
Other
|
25% off new arrivals
|
25% off new arrivals
|
25% off new arrivals
|
Up to 70% off sale styles
|
Subscriber Rebate
|
15% off code
|
20% off code
|
20% off code
|
20% off code
|
Penningtons
|
1/5/2023
|
1/20/2022
|
1/19/2021
|
12/24/2019
|
Headline Deal
|
30% of Active Zone
|
30% off (almost) everything
|
Extra 60% off sale items
|
Extra 50% off sale styles
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Subscriber Rebate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RW&CO
|
1/6/2023
|
1/20/2022
|
1/19/2021
|
12/31/2019
|
Headline Deal
|
30% off regualr priced items
|
25% off outerwear
|
Up to 70% off
|
Up to 70% off sale items *Extra 20%
|
Other
|
Up to 60% off sale items *Extra 30%
|
Up to 60% off sale items *Extra 30%
|
-
|
-
|
Subscriber Rebate
|
10% off code
|
10% off code
|
10% off code
|
10% off code
Cost of Cotton3
|
Current
|
$ 83.39
|
2022 Average
|
$ 112.62
|
2021 Average
|
$ 93.53
|
2020 Average
|
$ 64.15
|
2019 average
|
$ 67.19
Cost of Shanghai Export Container3
|
Current
|
$ 1,031
|
2022 Average
|
$ 3,345
|
2021 Average
|
$ 3,818
|
2020 Average
|
$ 1,261
|
2019 average
|
$ 811
During the CCAA process, the company put a new bonus structure in place. The bonuses are tied to operating profit per store less direct overhead. A minimum is established, and bonuses are paid on exceeding such minimum. Incentives in this case are directly tied to store profits and mesh with management’s recent comments that their focus is on company profitability. However, these bonuses are a risk because the company is under Reitman family control. There is a possibility of excessive bonuses and unaligned economics. The bonuses were fairly large over the past two reported quarters. That being said, the company overall was still extremely profitable after this expense.
The fact that Reitmans has been in business for almost 100 years offers some insight into relative performance during economic slowdowns. For example, during the economic downturn in Canada in 2002, Reitmans had their best retail operating results in their history. They have resilience due to the fact that their banners are perceived as “value stores” versus leisure, luxury, or specialty. In 2008, during the financial crisis, Reitmans’ total revenue declined 0.6% and they maintained 8.2% profit margins ($86m in profits). As the recession continued into 2009, Reitmans’ revenue increased 0.5% with 6.4% net margins ($67m in profits).
Reitmans’ valuation is the most compelling aspect of the story from an investment standpoint. We believe the stock is as cheap as it is mainly due to the complexity and confusion of the CCAA proceedings. In addition, there is no analyst coverage, and many institutional investors cannot invest on the TSX Venture, especially not in something that’s currently this small ($146m market cap).
From 2010-2019, the stock traded on an average price to cashflow of 7.7x, and we currently estimate it is trading on 2-2.5x cashflow. Plus, the company is currently sitting on $68m of cash and no debt as of last quarter, and has about $240m of real estate assets.1
$118,400,000.4
Covid, CCAA proceedings and the current economic environment have created the current opportunity in Reitmans stock. With the business now streamlined and focused on profitability, we think the stock will trade back to a regular multiple. We believe there is enough upside to invest strictly based on the retail operating business. That being said, there is a significant opportunity to monetize the balance sheet which limits the overall downside at these prices.
|
Number of Women's Items Sizes 0-32
|
Size
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
8
|
10
|
12
|
14
|
16
|
18
|
20
|
22
|
24
|
26
|
28 30
|
32
|
Penningtons
|
30
|
120
|
119
|
113
|
112
|
108
|
105
|
66
|
80 36
|
40
|
Reitmans
|
45
|
50
|
73
|
77
|
70
|
79
|
80
|
82
|
79
|
83
|
80
|
67
|
65
|
RW&CO
|
90
|
92
|
93
|
88
|
91
|
88
|
73
|
75
|
56
|
Old Navy (Plus)
|
483
|
510
|
464
|
456
|
425
|
427
|
366
|
368
|
372
|
360
|
318
|
314
|
378
|
399
|
461 430
|
Forever 21 (Plus*)
|
7
|
15
|
17
|
19
|
17
|
14
|
10
|
3
|
9
|
10
|
10 10
|
4
|
H&M
|
272
|
312
|
356
|
377
|
368
|
330
|
375
|
408
|
419
|
452
|
236
|
44
|
30
|
34
|
Laura.ca (Plus)
|
103
|
47
|
832
|
928
|
936
|
889
|
828
|
783
|
596
|
312
|
287
|
270
|
213
|
J-Crew
|
175
|
191
|
188
|
190
|
183
|
180
|
169
|
174
|
171
|
137
|
146
|
148
|
157
|
Eddie Bauer (Plus)
|
40
|
41
|
40
|
41
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
38
|
38
|
26
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
Banana Republic
|
102
|
103
|
99
|
97
|
95
|
93
|
95
|
98
|
99
|
97
|
69
|
The Gap
|
70
|
43
|
82
|
80
|
77
|
80
|
75
|
74
|
71
|
54
|
53
|
Aritzia
|
291
|
283
|
284
|
272
|
255
|
248
|
252
|
143
|
137
|
Total Items
|
1678
|
1687
|
2528
|
2625
|
2557
|
2468
|
2393
|
2366
|
2157
|
1634
|
1322
|
971
|
977
|
509
|
551 476
|
44
|
Reitmans' Banners (%)
|
8% 8% 7%
|
6%
|
6%
|
7% 8%
|
12%
|
12%
|
12%
|
15%
|
18%
|
17%
|
13%
|
15%
|
8%
|
91%
*Only numerical sized items included
**Canadian websites
Reitmans Total Sq. Ft. Estimate
|
Banner
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
Reitmans
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
4,700
|
PENN
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
RW&CO
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
4,500
|
Addition Elle
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
Thyme Maternity
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
2,400
|
Hyba
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
Smart Set
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
Cassis
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
Total Square Feet
|
4,500,700
|
4,370,800
|
4,248,400
|
4,111,400
|
3,891,500
|
3,678,600
|
3,279,900
|
3,103,200
|
2,924,800
|
2,839,600
|
2,248,000
|
2,054,500
|
2,000,400
|
2,000,400
