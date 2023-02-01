AMC/APE: Limits To Arbitrage

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • The upcoming March 14 2023 vote should almost certainly cause APE and AMC values to converge because of specific language regarding how APE units will 'vote'.
  • Once the vote is complete the value of AMC shares could collapse.
  • However, implementation of any 'riskless' arbitrage is problematic given the absence of any borrow.
  • Once the vote is complete, AMC investors may face additional dilution and actually consider what the shares are worth. That may be under $1 (or $10 post reverse split).

Male chimpanzee in business clothes

lisegagne

Why APE Shares Should Convert On March 16

On March 16, 2023, the upcoming vote will very likely collapse the gap between APE preferred (APE) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) shares. That's because APE units will effectively become AMC

This article was written by

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.29K Followers
Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to being long APE, I am also currently short AMC and have other long/short options positions in AMC. These positions may change without notice. Not intended as investment advice. Short selling and options trading are extremely risky and involve risk of total loss. Consult an investment professional and/or tax advisor before any investment decisions. Author's opinions only. Meme stocks such as AMC have been shown to deviate from what one might consider fundamental valuations for some time. Write up may contain inaccuracies and may not be updated.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.