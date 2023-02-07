Still Rising

Summary

  • This month, the Bureau of Labor announced significant revisions and is why tracking the trend is more valuable for economic insight than any single report.
  • The tone in the media is shifting from extreme pessimism to “my god, it’s far better than we thought”.
  • There remain many good companies still priced at severely discounted levels vs historical levels.

Good news is difficult for some investors betting on recession and lower rates. With February 7's employment reports revealing stronger economic trends than expected, Household Employment Survey rises 1,016,000, Establishment Survey rises 517,000, and Wards Automotive est Jan vehicle sales of 15.74mil

SP500 vs Household Survey (Employment)

Real Personal Inc vs Household Survey (Employment), Household Survey Employment vs Vehicle Sales SAAR

