Philip Morris: Buy A Consistent Dividend Payer

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • By 2026, the global market for tobacco products is projected to reach $287.09 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5%.
  • Philip Morris has been a consistent dividend payer for the last 14 years, and its dividend policy is highly sustainable and within its financial ability.
  • The company is trading at $101.81, way below its fair value of $155.44.

Don"t Miss

anilakkus

Investment Thesis

The global market for tobacco products went from worth $234.84 billion in 2021 to $250.51 billion in 2022, a growth rate of 6.7% per year. At least in the short term, the Russia-Ukraine war made it harder for

Assets Vs Liabilities

Wall Street

Debt, Equity and Liquidity

Wall Street

Dividend Consistency

Seeking Alpha

Stability and Growth

Wall Street

Fair value

Wall Street

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.84K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This essay is not intended to provide financial advice but rather to share my honest assessment of the firm.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.