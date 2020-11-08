Storage Wars: Public Storage Launches Hostile Takeover Bid For Life Storage

Feb. 08, 2023 5:08 AM ETLife Storage, Inc. (LSI), PSAJBLU, SAVE, TWTR, ULCC
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
20.37K Followers

Summary

  • Public Storage has launched a hostile takeover bid for Life Storage with an all-stock offer.
  • The 1980s called - they want their M&A tactics back.
  • Hostile takeovers aren't very common anymore - this deal is notable for being hostile, all-stock, and for the antitrust attention it's likely to attract.
  • However, it's a cool deal for investors to watch play out and it helps illustrate some classic points on mergers & acquisitions.

Fashion of the 1980"s & 90"s With Boombox

RyanJLane/E+ via Getty Images

News recently broke that Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is launching a hostile takeover bid for competitor Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). The deal is a throwback to the 1980s when hostile takeovers by corporate raiders

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
20.37K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. My work is available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work here on my Substack.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.