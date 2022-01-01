Since our last publication on The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) we've noted its rally from October FY22' lows has begun to lose steam and shares have congested sideways into the new year. Since the original thesis, ENSG has climbed c.8.5% to the time of writing.
Following the company's FY22' full-year numbers last week we believe there's scope for the stock to rate higher once again, given a solid deleveraging of its portfolio to ~2x and forward guidance of ~13% YoY growth at the top-line. Net-net, we reiterate ENSG as a long-term buy and believe the company is still attractively priced trading at ~20x forward earnings.
ENSG price evolution across FY22–date
A key standout from ENSG's FY22' numbers was the sequential growth in the aggregate occupancy rate, now seeing growth for 8 consecutive quarters. This pulled through to a YoY 430bps YoY increase same-store transitional operations. In fact, the same-store occupancy rate continued to track towards pre-pandemic ranges of 80.1% [March FY20'], reaching 77.8% by the year end. We'd note management confirmed acquisitions of 17 operations and 37 affiliated operations from July FY22'–February 1st.
Switching to the full-year numbers, there were several data points worth mentioning. Our main takeaway's include the following:
Exhibit 1. FY21–22' NOPAT growth, incremental ROIC [including dividend payout]
ENSG stock trades at 20x forward P/E and hence at a ~6/5% discount to the sector. It's trading at a substantial premium of 4x book value which could demonstrate the value management have added to date. Nevertheless, taking management's estimates $4.60 in diluted EPS for FY23E' on face value, the stock appears to be fairly priced at ~$92–$93. Adding the dividend stream and growth prospects we reiterate our $100 base case target outlined in the previous analysis. We also have upside targets on our point and figure studies to $110, adding additional weight to our thesis.
Exhibit 2. Upside targets to $110
Net-net, we reiterate ENSG as a buy following its FY22' numbers. Growth was strong in the face of the macro-climate, and occupancy rates are tracking back toward pre-pandemic levels. We noted the tail of its asset returns continues to generate value and the company is well capitalized to continue funding its growth initiatives. We are seeking our original target of $100, and are eyeing additional upsides to $110.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENSG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments