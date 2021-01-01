Amazon: I Still See Huge Downside Risk

Summary

  • Amazon stock reported mixed results for fiscal 2022 and while the top line could still grow, the company had to report a loss once again.
  • While AWS could still report solid results, "North America" and "International" both reported an operating loss.
  • Amazon is investing a lot in the future, but compared to Meta Platforms or Google, it has trouble being profitable.
  • In my opinion, Amazon is still overvalued.

Last week, most of the major technology companies reported quarterly results and while Meta Platforms (META) rallied after earnings, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) declined following the quarterly earnings release. And when comparing the quarterly results, I would not say that

Amazon: Trailing Twelve Months Net Sales

Amazon Q4/22 Presentation

Amazon Income Statement Fiscal 2022

Amazon Earnings Release

Amazon: Segment results for AWS

Amazon Q4/22 Presentation

Amazon Segment Results

Amazon Earnings Release

