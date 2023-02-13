IRadimed Q4: A Bottom-Line Beat, A Special Cash Dividend, Maintain Buy

Summary

  • Revenues rose 25.2% YOY to $14.9 million, due to a rapid acceleration of Patient Monitors and Disposables sales, and a significant contribution from a new product launch.
  • IRMD announced a special cash dividend of $1.05 per share, which is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13th, 2023.
  • We reiterate our Buy rating with a $51.00 price target (earlier $45.00).
Investment Thesis

IRMD reported strong Q4:22 results, essentially driven by strength in its monitors segment, which we believe is continuing to maintain strong momentum. The Company is on the cusp of regulatory approval of its next-generation IV pump, the MRidium

Exhibit 1: IRMD Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets

IRadimed Corp. and Thomson Reuters

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IRMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

