Chairman Powell Says Inflation Is Cooling: 2 Stocks Set To Soar

Feb. 08, 2023 7:30 AM ETAGQPF, AMLP, AQN, AQN.PRA:CA, AQN.PRD:CA, AQN:CA, AQNA, AQNB, CAH, NHOLF, PLTR, QQQ, SMPNY, SPY, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, XLU
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Marketplace

Summary

  • Chairman Powell is becoming more dovish due to declining inflation.
  • As a result, we expect interest rates to peak soon and likely begin falling again before too long.
  • We discuss two stocks to buy now while they are cheap before a Fed interest rate policy pivot makes them soar.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Space shuttle in sky with stars and clouds. Rocket in deep space sci-fi concept. Astronauts and spaceship. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past 13 months, the stock market (SPY)(QQQ) has struggled, largely due to rising interest rates:

Chart
Data by YCharts

This is because rising interest rates increases the discount rate applied to stock valuations, which in turn means lower stock prices. Furthermore, rising

Our 2023 Blowout Sale of the Year is Here!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 rated community of high-yield investors at a steep discount!

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our high-yield strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

                 (Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
19.63K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, AQN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.