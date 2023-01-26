LVMH: Still Overvalued

Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • LVMH is reporting extremely impressive annual results for fiscal 2022 with high growth rates for the top and bottom line.
  • While the luxury goods market is expected to grow with a solid pace, we should not expect LVMH to continue growing with similar rates as in the last two years.
  • The stock is still overvalued unless we assume LVMH can continue with growth rates in the mid-teens for at least the next 10 years.

Louis Vuitton Store auf Champs-Elysées in Paris

Aurore Kervoern/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

My last article about LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) was published a little more than a year ago in January 2022

LVMH is reporting great fiscal 2022 results

LVMH Fiscal 2022 Presentation

LVMH: profit increased 23% to €21 billion

LVMH Fiscal 2022 Presentation

LVMH increased the dividend by 20% to €12.00

LVMH Fiscal 2022 Presentation

LVMH is expecting to grow revenue in the mid-single digits for the next ten years

LVMH Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

M1 and federal funds rate

FRED

Luxury goods market is expected to grow 6% annually to about $560 billion

Bain & Company Luxury Goods Study

Luxury goods market increased with a solid pace in the last 25 years

Bain & Company Luxury Goods Study

Chart
Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

