Gulf Island Fabrication: Overlooked, Unloved, And Undervalued

Feb. 08, 2023 6:29 AM ETGulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI)
Summary

  • Gulf Island Fabrication's turnaround is complete but the market remains skeptical.
  • A negative legal ruling and the ghosts of a failed shipyard division are spooking investors.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication has completed the revamp of its Services and Fabrication divisions.
  • I project that Gulf Island Fabrication will generate significant net income in 2023 and attain an earnings multiple of at least 10.
  • My price target for the company is between $8-$9/share by the time they announce FY 2023 earnings in Spring of 2024.
Offshore Drilling Platform in the Gulf of Mexico with Copy Space

James Pintar

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is set up to have a great 2023, but the market is overly focused on the outcome of a recent legal dispute. Despite hurting GIFI's book value, the negative ruling does not hurt the company's long-term prospects. The recent

I'm a big believer in the idea that there are "No Called Strikes" in investing. I put a lot of companies in the "too hard" pile, but I swing big when I find a great investment idea.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GIFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor

