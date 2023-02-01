Meme Investors Go To Bed, Take A Bath

ETBBBY
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • Recently, Bed Bath & Beyond priced an offering of convertible preferred stock, as well as warrants to purchase further preferred shares and common stock.
  • The deal could keep the New Jersey-based company out of bankruptcy for another few months potentially.
  • It had been caught up in an irrational stock rally in early 2021, but unlike others, Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares continued to fall sharply after the hype wore off - and the company missed its chance to capture the enthusiasm.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

By Breakingviews

Investors have nothing if not for hope. And that showed on Monday, when American sheets and curtains retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) moved to bring in a new cash injection. The deal could keep

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.