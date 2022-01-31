Exxon Mobil: An Exceptional Year Does Not Guarantee Future Success

Feb. 08, 2023 7:29 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation announced its earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 on January 31, 2022. Another solid result.
  • Exxon Mobil produced 3,822K Boep/d in 4Q22, unchanged yearly and up 2.9% sequentially. The Permian delivered record production of nearly 560K Boep/d.
  • I recommend buying XOM between $106 and $108 with possible lower support at $98.1.
Exxon Announces Quarterly Earnings And That It"s Moving Headquarters To Houston

Brandon Bell

Introduction

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) announced its earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 on January 31, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on October 31, 2022. I have followed XOM quarterly on

Table

XOM 2022 Highlights (XOM Presentation)

Chart

XOM Quarterly EPS diluted history (Fun Trading)

Chart

XOM Brent and NG prices 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

XOM 4Q22 Production oil and NG per region (Fun Trading)

As indicated in my preceding article, Exxon Mobil announced two discoveries on October 26, 2022. The company stated that production increased year-over-year in Guyana and Permian output by over 30%.

Exxon Mobil - Historical Financial Table ending 4Q22 and Upstream Production: The Raw Numbers

Chart

XOM Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

XOM Earnings detail per segment (Fun Trading)

Chart

XOM Quarterly Crude and NG price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

XOM Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading )

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Chart

XOM Quarterly Oil equivalent Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

XOM Quarterly US Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

XOM Quarterly US production details (Fun Trading)

Chart

XOM Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Chart

XOM Quarterly Debt to Ebitda ratio history (Fun Trading)

Table

XOM: 1Q23 Outlook (XOM Presentation)

Chart

XOM TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

