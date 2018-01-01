Amerco Changes To The U-Haul Holding Company, But Operations Remain Steady

Feb. 08, 2023 7:30 AM ETU-Haul Holding Company (UHAL), UHAL.B
Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
761 Followers

Summary

  • Amerco has undergone a 10 to 1 stock split and changed names to The U-Haul Holding Co. but the business remains just as steady as prior.
  • The company has seen nice growth in the double digits over the past two years as the company continues to expand locations.
  • At 21x the average five-year EPS and a 10% discount on the B shares, I may start a position.

Many parked U-Haul cargo trailers for moving relocation to move home furniture by tow towing in Florida on street road parking

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

U-Haul is the largest and most well-known moving equipment company in the United States. The self-moving trucks U-Haul offers are easily the most dominant brand name to buy. The company also has a fast-growing self-storage operation

U-Haul Total Revenue

U-Haul Total Revenue (SEC.gov)

U-Haul Operating Income

U-Haul Operating Income (SEC.gov)

U-Haul Net Income

U-Haul Net Income (SEC.gov)

U-Haul Moving & Storage Revenue

U-Haul Moving & Storage Revenue (SEC.gov)

U-Haul Insurance Revenue

U-Haul Insurance Revenue (SEC.gov)

U-Haul Moving & Storage Revenue

U-Haul Moving & Storage Revenue Breakdown (SEC.gov)

U-Haul EPS (Non-Split 10 to 1)

U-Haul EPS (Non-Split 10 to 1) (SEC.gov)

This article was written by

Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
761 Followers
Graduate from Plymouth State UniversityB.S. Business Admin./Minor EconomicsRetail Investor Long Term (5+ years) & Value Strategy

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UHAL.B over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.