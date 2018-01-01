VIXM: Useful As A Tail Hedge

Summary

  • The VIXM ETF provides exposure to medium-term VIX futures.
  • VIX futures-based products tend to have roll-decay. However, the effect is not as pronounced with VIXM as the VIX curve tends to be flatter in the maturities targeted by VIXM.
  • Historically speaking, a small allocation to VIXM in a diversified portfolio could have improved overall returns and risk.

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) provides exposure to medium-term VIX futures.

From a portfolio perspective, I believe the VIXM ETF may appeal as a tail hedge, since it has less decay than more popular VIX

Volatility-based ETFs

Figure 1 - Volatility-based ETFs (etfdb.com)

VIXM holdings

Figure 2 - VIXM holdings (proshares.com)

VIXM historical returns

Figure 3 - VIXM historical returns (proshares.com)

Illustrative VIX futures curve

Figure 4 - Illustrative VIX futures curve (vixcentral.com)

VXX has lost 90% of value since inception

Figure 5 - VXX has lost 90% of value since inception (stockcharts.com)

VIXM is still 25% higher than in early 2018

Figure 6 - VIXM is still 25% higher than in early 2018 (stockcharts.com)

S&P 500 has rallied ~50% since early 2018

Figure 7 - S&P 500 has rallied ~50% since early 2018 (stockcharts.com)

SPY vs. small allocations to VIXM

Figure 8 - SPY vs. 90/10 SPY/VIXM vs. 80/20 SPY/VIXM (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

Illustrative VIX futures curve in 2017

Figure 9 - Illustrative VIX futures curve in 2017 (vixcentral.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIXM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

