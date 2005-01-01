AudioEye: Microcap SaaS With Big Potential

Feb. 08, 2023 8:18 AM ETAudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)2 Comments
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • AudioEye has made progress in improving expenses and moving toward profitability.
  • The market potential appears to be substantial in digital accessibility.
  • I'm initiating coverage with a hold, I look forward to the next quarterly report.

Accessibility computer icon stock photo

abdoudz

The market opportunities for cloud companies are well-documented. I've written recent articles showing some of the big winners, companies that are effectively household names among anyone working in the corporate world. As a change of pace, today I'm going to cover AudioEye (

Shows the company's offering

Company Website

Most recent revenue breakdown

10-K

Press release detailing results from the most recent quarter

Company Press Release

Balance sheet from the last year

10-K

Balance sheet from the most recent quarter

10-Q

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.85K Followers
I have been writing since 2016, and I enjoy the process of interacting with the broader investing community on Seeking Alpha. I employ basically a barbell approach to portfolio management, with a stable base of dividend growth companies and exposure to high growth companies looking for the next blue chips.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.