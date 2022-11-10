Rain Oncology: Multiple Data Catalysts In 2023 For This Precision Oncology Pioneer

Summary

  • Shares have fallen by nearly 40% since 2021 IPO.
  • Oral MDM2 inhibitor milademetan potentially has an efficient path to market via pivotal study in WD/DD LPS (rare cancer).
  • Basket studies in MDM2-amplified tumors as well as patients with CDKN2A loss exponentially increase market opportunity.
  • Bear thesis is that such studies take a LONG time to recruit and early-stage competitors like Kymera Therapeutics could more efficiently restore p53 versus inhibition.
  • RAIN is a Buy. I see a pathway to value creation via 2023 readouts for pivotal study as well as a higher number of patients in basket trial.
sarcoma of the knee, MRI

semnic/iStock via Getty Images

**This article was originally published for ROTY Biotech Community subscribers on November 10th but has been updated where necessary. Despite the +68% gain since purchase, I continue to think there's room for further upside in 2023 and 2024 via progress

Weekly Chart

FinViz

Pipeline

Corporate Slides

MOA

Corporate Slides

Adverse Events

Corporate Slides

Phase 1 data

Corporate Slides

p53 WT opportunity

Corporate Slides

MANTRA-4 study design

Corporate Slides

Duration of Therapy

Corporate Slides

Adverse Event Breakdown

Corporate Slides

Compensation Table

Proxy Filing

Competition from Degradation

Kymera Corporate Slides

Confirmation of Market Opportunity

Kymera Corporate Slides

