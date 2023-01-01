Kodiak Sciences: A Chance To Change The Narrative

Feb. 08, 2023 9:55 AM ETKodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Marketplace

Summary

  • The stock of Kodiak Sciences was crushed last February when its lead developmental asset failed to meet its primary end point in much anticipated study.
  • However, the stock now sells for less than net cash on its balance sheet and will have readouts from four other trials this year.
  • Is Kodiak Sciences now worthy of a small bet? An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Group of brown bears fishing for salmon by a waterfall

davidkl/E+ via Getty Images

Give water enough time and it will carve a tunnel through the thickest mountain.”― Marty Rubin

It has been more than a year and a half since our initial take on Kodiak Sciences (

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

KSI-301 (tarcocimab tedromer): Antibody Biopolymer Conjugates (ABCs)

October Company Presentation

Phase 3 studies in DME, wet AMD and NPDR are fully enrolled and will provide continuing data

October Company Presentation

Conclusions

October Company Presentation

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
45.85K Followers
Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector

Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha. It is the fourth most subscribed to investment service offered through the Marketplace on SeekingAlpha.com. Our service offers a model-20 stock portfolio as well as the most active Live Chat on the Marketplace. This is where scores of seasoned biotech investors trade news and investment ideas back and forth throughout the trading day.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.