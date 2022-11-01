UDR, Inc.: A 10.5% Dividend Increase Atop A Strong Start To 2023

Feb. 08, 2023
Justin Purohit
Summary

  • UDR, Inc. is a multifamily focused REIT with a diversified presence across the U.S.
  • In their most recent earnings release, management announced a 10.5% increase in their dividend following a strong finish to the 2022 fiscal year.
  • The increase, along with their continuous payout history, is a hallmark of their shares.
  • In addition to the dividend increase, existing shareholders are benefitting from strong share price performance to start the year.
  • While most seem positive, growth is expected to slow in 2023. And at current trading levels, shares don't appear discounted to peers. This warrants an overall neutral position on the stock.

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is a multifamily-focused real estate investment trust ("REIT") with a diversified presence across the U.S. Among three primary regions, the West Coast and the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic markets make up about 80% of their total operations. Supplementing this is their Sunbelt exposure, which

November 2022 Investor Presentation - Dividend Payout Growth Since 2010

Seeking Alpha - YTD Share Price Performance Of UDR

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarter-Over-Quarter Operating Metrics By Region

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Full Year Operating Metrics By Region

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Summary Of 2023 Guidance

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Debt Maturity Schedule

Seeking Alpha - UDR Recent Dividend Payout History

Justin Purohit
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

