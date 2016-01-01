Yum China Signals Post-Covid Spring With Dividend Hike, Accelerating Expansion

Summary

  • Yum China's revenue fell in last year's fourth quarter as China imposed some of its harshest pandemic restrictions, though it continued its ability to remain profitable during the pandemic.
  • The company said its same-store sales grew by a mid-single-digit amount during the Lunar New Year in January, and added it plans to accelerate its new store openings this year.
  • At the end of the day, Yum China and its peers will inevitably look back on the past three years as a period they won’t soon forget.

Chinese Preparing vegetable dim sum (yumcha). Asian Food chinese traditional food cuisine.

supawat bursuk/iStock via Getty Images

The operator of KFC restaurants in China said it temporarily closed a third of its stores late last year due to pandemic controls, but has seen business rebound with the end of 'zero Covid'.

