Introduction

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI, OTCPK:BTAFF), the only major tobacco company besides Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF) selling its products globally, will release its annual results on February 9, 2023 at 7 AM GMT. So far, I have only briefly covered BTI in a portfolio strategy article.

In this update, I will discuss what investors can expect tomorrow and should look for in the upcoming earnings report. BTI is the market leader in menthol in the U.S. through Newport, and with a total of 46% of 2021 revenue in the U.S., the strong U.S. dollar will have a positive impact on 2022 earnings. On the other hand, the somewhat uncomfortable volume trend reported by U.S.-only tobacco company Altria Group (MO), which reported a nearly 10% year-over-year decline in smokeable product volume (see my earnings review), could be an indication that the industry as a whole is shrinking faster than previously anticipated.

Analyst Estimates For British American Tobacco's Full-Year Earnings

BTI released a second-half trading update in early December 2022. The company continues to expect sales growth of 2% to 4% in constant currency. Reported sales are expected to be stronger due to the 46% revenue contribution from the U.S. and the stronger U.S. dollar (Figure 1). In fact, management expects a currency tailwind of about 7% on adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth.

Figure 1: USD/GBP exchange rate since 2012 (own work, based on data from Yahoo Finance - daily closing price of USD/GBP, presumably mid-market rate)

The analyst consensus for 2022 EPS is $4.67, representing 4% year-over-year growth. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts have increased their estimates recently, by about 8% in the last month. The consensus of analysts referenced in FAST Graphs is slightly more conservative at $4.50, unchanged in the latest period. Analyst estimates for tobacco company earnings tend to be quite accurate, as these companies throw off very reliable cash flows. However, because this is an international company that is significantly affected by exchange rate fluctuations that cannot be predicted, earnings estimates for a company like BTI can be rather inaccurate, at least in theory. The opposite is true: since 2010, the company hit analysts' estimates 75% of the time, with a 10% margin of error on a one-year forward basis (Figure 2).

Figure 2: One-year-forward analyst scorecard for British American Tobacco ADRs [BTI] (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

All in all, I doubt BTI will report a nasty surprise tomorrow - currency proved to be a significant tailwind, volumes should be quite positive (see below), and recent analyst action does not suggest much uncertainty.

Combustibles Volumes

U.S.-only peer Altria reported a 9.7% volume decline in smokeable products for the full year and 8.9% for the first half of 2022, a modest acceleration of the negative trend. This is partly due to inflationary pressures and consumers switching to discount brands. In anticipation of pressure on cigarette volumes, the company has implemented discount-based marketing strategies to bolster sales in the U.S. All in all, BTI is benefiting from its diversification in emerging markets and the ongoing post-pandemic recovery there - for the full year, the company expects global tobacco volumes to decline 2%, up from -3% as announced in the half-year trading update.

BTI's operations in Russia and Ukraine accounted for 3% of total revenue in 2021 and "a slightly lower proportion of adjusted profit from operations", suggesting that the long-term impact on BTI's bottom line will be negligible as the company winds down its operations in Russia.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the looming ban on menthol cigarettes in the U.S., and California will be the first state to implement a ban not only on menthol cigarettes, but on flavored tobacco products in general (including vaping consumables). The statement that about one-third of cigarettes sold in California are menthol-flavored is startling at first glance, but it should be remembered that the ban on menthol cigarettes has not significantly changed the landscape in many parts of Europe. Many smokers are switching to regular cigarettes, and I have found that there are even types of cigarettes that mimic the sensations of the original menthol-flavored product. Overall, I think a menthol ban in the U.S. will accelerate the industry's decline, but that risk is priced into stocks like BTI or MO. Of course, recurring tobacco tax increases (e.g., the recent European Commission proposal) will also contribute to the decline, especially if inflation remains higher for longer. However, some base level of cigarette consumption is likely to remain, so it will be important to monitor the industry's decline in volume on a consistent basis, while also monitoring the ability of tobacco companies to raise prices without losing significant market share.

BTI's Modified Risk Products Setup

In 2021, BTI had a heated tobacco volume share of 18.1% (up 480 basis points year-over-year) in its top 9 countries of Japan, South Korea, Russia, Italy, Romania, Germany, Ukraine, Poland, and the Czech Republic, which account for more than 80% of heated tobacco product sales (p. 38, 2021 annual report). In the first half of 2022, the category's volume share in these markets reached 19.6% (or 18.6% excluding Russia and Ukraine). Philip Morris International (PM) is the undisputed leader in heated tobacco products through its IQOS franchise. Due to alleged infringement of BTI's patents, IQOS is off to a very slow start in the U.S., of course, but PM intends to circumvent the International Trade Commission's import ban by manufacturing IQOS domestically. Similarly, the company intends to file a Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) for IQOS ILUMA in the second half of 2023. BTI's glo hyper X2, like ILUMA, is based on induction technology and therefore no longer uses a heated blade. IQOS is a much smaller device housed in a recharging dock, whereas glo resembles the shape known from the 18650 battery-powered vaping products and is therefore significantly larger when held in the hand. While IQOS allows the consumption of two heated tobacco sticks before recharging, the capacity of glo is understandably much higher. It's hard to judge whether the form factor has a significant impact on customer preference. Personally, I think PM's marketing strategy, product design and quality are better, but this is of course a subjective impression based on local observations in Central Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Hungary).

From a broader perspective, I think it is important to consider BTI's much lower reinvestment in the business compared to rival Philip Morris. While PM's average capex ratio (capital expenditures divided by normalized operating cash flow, nOCF) from 2010 to 2021 is 12%, BTI has only reinvested about 7.2% in the business (2018 to 2021, period after the Reynolds acquisition). On a comparable basis, things don't look quite as bad, but PM's 2018 to 2021 average capex ratio of 9.2% is still significantly higher than BTI's. In absolute terms, BTI invested 23% less in the first half of 2022 than it did a year ago, so it is important to continue to monitor management's course of action in this context.

Unlike PM or Altria, BTI appears to be best positioned in the context of vaping products (e.g., recent introduction of disposable Vuse Go). For the first half of 2022, BTI reported 48% revenue growth in the vaping category, with Vuse growing its global share (number one in the U.S.) and Vype showing strength in the U.K.

However, while BTI's modified risk products portfolio appears well balanced to me (PM is the leader in heated tobacco, Altria does not currently have a meaningful portfolio), its size should not be overstated. For the first six months of 2022, BTI reported category revenue of £1.9 billion, around 15% of total revenue. Nevertheless, the 31% year-over-year growth in the category (mainly driven by vapes and heated tobacco) should be considered very meaningful, while keeping in mind that revenue grew faster than volume. Going forward, it is prudent to keep an eye on the category's growth in terms of volume, taking into account, of course, the strong pricing power. By 2025, BTI expects New Categories revenue (vapes, heated tobacco, modern oral) to reach £5 billion, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. Growth last year was 42% year-over-year (£2.05 billion revenue), suggesting that BTI's target is not overly aggressive.

Conclusion - What To Look For In The Earnings Report And When I Would Buy BTI Stock

Clearly, BTI has a balanced portfolio of modified risk products, albeit a weaker one than PM's. BTI is stronger in vaping, but it is important to remember that this category suffers from lower barriers to entry and is far less profitable than heated tobacco. The gross margin for heated tobacco consumables is about ten percentage points higher than for regular cigarettes.

For these reasons, my investment case in BTI relies on a robust and globally diversified portfolio of smokeable products and only to a small extent on its modified risk products portfolio. From this perspective, it is easy to understand why BTI trades at a significant discount to PM. BTI's American Depositary Receipts (1:1 ADRs) currently trade at a blended price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3 (Figure 3), compared to over 17 for PM. This is, of course, partly due to the weak pound sterling - an important risk to consider before investing in BTI. A stronger U.S. dollar reduces the dividend yield on cost from a U.S. investor's perspective, but at the same time gives the company a tailwind in earnings (46% U.S. revenue contribution). BTI currently pays a quarterly dividend of £0.5445 per share, which translates to a current dividend yield of 7.0% (share price of £31.17 on Feb. 8, 2023), in line with the five-year average. Seeking Alpha's quant system currently views the stock as significantly undervalued (Table 1). Morningstar rates BTI as a four-star opportunity and estimates the ADR's fair value at $50, a current 25% discount.

Figure 3: FAST Graphs chart of British American Tobacco ADRs [BTI] (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com) Table 1: Valuation metrics for British American Tobacco ADRs [BTI] (obtained with permission from the Valuation tab of BTI's stock quote page on Seeking Alpha)

The stock also strikes me as undervalued from a free cash flow perspective. BTI typically generates free cash flow of around £7.4 billion per year, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation ((nFCF)). Using the weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the first half of 2022 and a cost of equity of 9%, the stock would be fairly valued assuming a terminal decline in nFCF of about 0.5% per year (Figure 4). I think this is a pessimistic expectation, but BTI's valuation is not only a consequence of its somewhat inferior portfolio of modified risk products, but also of its concentration risk in the U.S. and relatively high debt (notional debt repayment of 5.5 years, interest coverage of six times nFCF before interest). However, given the ongoing £2 billion buyback program and the long-term issuer rating of Baa2 with a stable outlook, I do not think BTI's credit risk is excessive. The company currently pays out around 65% of its free cash flow via dividends. Also, BTI's five-year credit default swap (CDS) spread is currently around 100 basis points, which is a comfortable level given the rising interest rate environment. BTI's CDS spread reached 150 basis points during the pandemic and 180 basis points during the Great Recession. The post-2008 lows of around 40 basis points were recorded between 2012 and 2018.

Figure 4: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis of British American Tobacco ordinary shares [BTAFF] (own work, based on the data found in the 2022 half-year trading update and on own estimates for free cash flow)

I own a substantial position in BTAFF shares (the common shares traded on the London Stock Exchange), which I built up in 2020 and 2021 and to a lesser extent in 2022. As a result, I am not adding to my position at this time, although I believe the shares are attractively valued. After the full-year results are published, I will be taking a close look at the 2022 growth of BTI's modified risk products portfolio and whether the 2025 revenue target of £5 billion in New Categories is still achievable even after the deconsolidation of the business in Russia. More importantly, I am keeping an eye on volume growth, both in modified risk products and combustibles. I doubt management will come up with a nasty surprise given the positive outlook in the December trading update and stable analyst estimates. Finally, it will be interesting to see what management has to say about ongoing investments in its modified risk products portfolio, given its perceived underinvestment in recent years.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my article. How did you like it, my style of presentation, the level of detail? If there is anything you'd like me to improve or expand upon in future articles, do let me know in the comments section below.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.