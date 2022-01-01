Solskin

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is an intriguing healthcare REIT that is currently trading at an intriguing valuation. I believe the trust's valuation will rise over the next year as Omega Healthcare Investors' portfolio benefits from recovery tailwinds in the healthcare industry.

The trust's dividend is very well covered by Omega Healthcare Investors' adjusted funds from operations, and passive income investors should consider buying the trust's stock if there is a significant weakness.

Widely-Diversified Portfolio Profiting From Long-Term Demographic Trends

Omega Healthcare Investors' long-term thesis is related to major demographic changes that are taking place in the United States and many other developed countries.

Long-term demand for senior housing, as well as skilled nursing and transitional care facilities, such as those provided by Omega Healthcare Investors, is being driven by an aging population.

People aged 75 and up are especially vulnerable to needing some form of assistance, making them the core demographic for skilled-nursing focused healthcare trusts like Omega Healthcare Investors.

By 2040, approximately 22% of the population is expected to be 65 or older, representing a 5% increase over the 2020 baseline. The 65+ age group is expected to grow by approximately 25 million people, implying a significant increase in demand for beds in skilled nursing facilities and senior housing developments.

Aging Population (Omega Healthcare)

In 2022, the trust expects to earn roughly three-quarters of its revenue from skilled nursing and transitional care facilities, 20% from its senior housing portfolio, and the remainder from ground lease and interest income.

Revenue By Facility Type (Omega Healthcare)

The portfolio of Omega Healthcare Investors is well-diversified, as the trust's real estate and facility assets are spread across the United States (42 states) and the United Kingdom.

Geographic Diversification (Omega Healthcare)

The portfolio of Omega Healthcare Investors is focused on long-term leases. The vast majority of leases expire after 2031, and only a small portion of the trust's total lease base expires within the next three years. The average length of a lease is 9.4 years.

Average Lease Term (Omega Healthcare)

Dividend Is Well-Covered

In the fourth quarter, Omega Healthcare Investors earned $0.73 per share in adjusted funds from operations while paying out a consistent $0.67 per share in dividends.

In the fourth quarter, the dividend pay-out ratio was 92%, compared to an AFFO-based pay-out ratio of 90% in the previous twelve months.

Omega Healthcare Investors' payout ratio has also proven to be quite stable over time (ranging between 88-92% in the last five quarters), implying that the dividend is secure.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

Omega Healthcare Investors Is Undervalued

In 2022, Omega Healthcare Investors earned $730 million in adjusted funds from operations, which equates to $2.99 per share. OHI's adjusted funds from operations fell 10% YoY due to operator issues that prevented the full collection of due rent payments.

However, according to Omega Healthcare Investors, the operator market is improving, and I believe the trust could earn $3.10-$3.20 per share in AFFO in 2023, representing 5% YoY growth.

OHI is valued at 8.9x 2023 AFFO with that level of adjusted funds from operations. This level of valuation, in my opinion, does not do justice to the trust's strong and covered 9% dividend yield.

Why Omega Healthcare Investor Might See A Lower Valuation

There is no guarantee that some of Omega Healthcare Investors' operators will never fall behind on rent and interest payments again. Having said that, I believe the trust was able to maintain its dividend throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and the trust has stated that it sees healthy signs of operating improvements in the sector. Improved labor market conditions and Medicare/Medicaid rate increases are among these indicators.

My Conclusion

In my opinion, Omega Healthcare Investors has an appealing valuation based on adjusted funds from operations, and the healthcare REIT has demonstrated that it can cover its dividend with AFFO despite Covid-related industry challenges.

Omega Healthcare Investors had a pay-out ratio of 90% over the last twelve months, implying that the trust generates enough cash flow to continue paying its $0.67 per share per quarter dividend.

I believe that the dividend yield of 9.0% is extremely appealing for passive income investors, and that the stock could rise by 10-20% over the next 12 months if industry trends continue to improve.