Investors May Be Missing Tesla's Hidden Gems

Feb. 08, 2023 10:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, PCG1 Comment
Nick Cox profile picture
Nick Cox
5.36K Followers

Summary

  • Tremendous Tesla, Inc. Q4 results should not mask other promising developments.
  • Tesla has several additional routes to long-term growth, not including the more speculative areas of activity.
  • New markets in Asia, Insurance and Energy Storage all promise a rosy new future.
  • Demand for Tesla products is very strong everywhere, but particularly in Asia.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

The Q4 2022 figures for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) quite logically caused the stock price to soar. Even the most persistent and stubborn bears found it hard to pluck any bad news out of the figures.

Quite simply, the

EV sales worldwide

EV Volumes

tesla in china

jpr007

sales in korea

energy trend

sales in Australia

the driven

Megapack chart

Tesla Inc

statement of operations Q4

Tesla Inc

peaker plants in usa

zero sum game

This article was written by

Nick Cox profile picture
Nick Cox
5.36K Followers
Nick Cox is a long-time entrepreneur and investor,currently living in Singapore.He has lived and worked in the Asia-Pacifci region for many years.He is a graduate in modern history and economics from University College,London University. His investment strategy is centred around finding long-term growth companies in the region based on inspiring Management and businesses at the cutting edge of new growth areas. Asia is the leading driver of worldwide economic growth today and for the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA BYDDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.