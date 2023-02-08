TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.02K Followers

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Calusdian - Sharon Merrill

Sandip Mukerjee - President and Chief Executive Officer

Aric Spitulnik - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Calusdian from Sharon Merrill. Please go ahead.

David Calusdian

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining TESSCO's Q3 fiscal year 2023 conference call. Joining me today are Sandip Mukerjee, TESSCO's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Aric Spitulnik, Company's CFO.

Please note that the management discussion today will contain forward-looking statements about the anticipated results and future prospects. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and TESSCO's results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information concerning factors that may cause such a difference can be found in TESSCO's public disclosures, including the company's most recent Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that the company will be referencing slides available through the webcast link, on the Events and Presentations page of the company's Investor Relations Web site.

With that introduction, I'd like to turn the call over to Sandip Mukerjee, TESSCO's President and CEO. Sandip, please go ahead.

Sandip Mukerjee

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Q3 was another excellent quarter for TESSCO, as

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.