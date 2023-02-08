SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 10:32 AM ETSK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.02K Followers

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jin-won Kim - Chief Financial Officer & Head, Corporate Planning Team

Conference Call Participants

Sun Jung Lee - Bank of America

Soojin Kim - Mirae Asset Securities

Seyon Park - Morgan Stanley

Joonsop Kim - KB Securities

Hoi-Jae Kim - Daishin Securities

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Good afternoon. I am Hee Jun Chung [ph], IRO of SK Telecom. Thank you for joining SK Telecom's Earnings Conference Call. We are providing consecutive interpretation for the call which will consist of a presentation on fiscal year 2022 earnings highlights, future business plans, and strategic directions as well as the Q&A session.

The call is attended by our executives from relevant business divisions including Jin-won Kim, CFO and Head of Corporate Planning of SK Telecom. Before we begin I would like to remind you that all forward-looking statements are subject to change depending on market situation.

Now, let me present our CFO.

Jin-won Kim

[Foreign Language]

Good afternoon. This is Jin-won Kim, CFO of SK Telecom. As it is my first time greeting you in the new year, I would like to wish all of you a Happy New Year. Around the world, much attention has been paid to artificial intelligence and mobility technology and these future-oriented innovative technologies are expected to be part of our daily lives in the near future.

Against this backdrop, SK Telecom announced the vision of becoming a differentiated AI company in November last year. This year will be the first year to achieve our AI company vision in earnest through company-wide transformation and innovation. For more specific strategies and road maps on AI company we plan to share them with the market as soon as possible.

Now, let me report

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.