CME Group: Owning The House Is Not Cheap

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
570 Followers

Summary

  • CME Group Inc. primarily operates future and options markets across several products.
  • CME has grown consistently over its historical trading period due to greater volume in financial markets. The business is able to grow during positive and negative market movements.
  • FCF yield is an impressive 42%, with CME distributing almost all of its cash flows as dividends.
  • When compared to its financial services peers, CME Group Inc. is fairly valued in our view, with an upside of only 5%. We rate the stock a hold for only this reason, with a positive outlook on the business long-term.

Business and Finance, Looking Up at High Rise Office Buildings in the Financial District of a Modern Metropolis

R.M. Nunes

Company overview:

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) operates markets for the trading of futures and options on contracts worldwide.

CME's product offerings include:

  • Futures and options - They offer futures and options products linked to interest rates, equity futures, foreign exchange, agric. commodities, energy, and metals, as
aa

CME revenue breakdown (Q3 investor pack)

Chart
Data by YCharts

a

CME - Financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

aa

Avg. daily volume by product type (Annual accounts)

aa

Long term investments disclosure (1/2) (2021 FS)

S

Long term investments disclosure (2/2) (2021 FS)

aa

Dividend declared (Q3 Investor pack)

aa

Analyst estimates (Tikr Terminal)

AA

10Y/3M YC (FRED)

aa

Peer group analysis (Tikr Terminal)

aa

Peer group valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
570 Followers
The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.