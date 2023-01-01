Amdocs Limited: Latest Dividend Hike Keeps It Interesting

Feb. 08, 2023 12:01 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Amdocs reported its 2023 fiscal Q1 earnings, which beat expectations.
  • Strong demand for solutions capturing themes like 5G, network automation, and cloud integration are driving growth and supporting a positive outlook.
  • The company hiked its dividend rate by 10%, which now yields 1.8% on a forward basis.
video hosting website. movie streaming service. digital photo album.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX) offers software and services specialized for the communications and media industries. The solutions cover everything from the infrastructure side of network development and testing, to analytical tools for critical functions like content delivery and

DOX metrics

source: company IR

DOX metrics

source: company IR

DOX metric

source: company IR

DOX metrics

Seeking Alpha

DOX metrics

source: company IR

DOX metrics

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

DOX metrics

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

