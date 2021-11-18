Buying Christian Dior Means Buying LVMH At A 15% Discount

Feb. 11, 2023
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Dior's main asset is a 41% stake in LVMH, which it consolidates.
  • The SOTP indicates the fair value of Dior exceeds 900 EUR per share, based on the current LVMH share price.
  • As Dior owns 1.15 shares of LVMH per Dior share, it offers an interesting possibility to gain exposure to LVMH at a discount.
  • Buying Dior makes more sense than buying LVMH.
Christian Dior Christmas decorations on the front facade of Harrods department store in Knightsbridge

Sebastien Mercier/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Christian Dior (OTCPK:CHDRF) (OTCPK:CHDRY) is one of France's most prominent fashion brands. As a higher-end brand, the margins are pretty spectacular and the free cash flow expressed as a percentage of the

Investor Relations

Yahoo Finance

Income Statement

Christian Dior Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Christian Dior Investor Relations

LVMH balance sheet

LVMH Investor Relations



The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor




Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

