Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 11:33 AM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.03K Followers

Weatherford International PLC, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFRD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mohammed Topiwala - Director, IR and M&A

Girishchandra Saligram - President, CEO & Director

Desmond Mills - SVP & CAO

Arunava Mitra - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

James West - Evercore ISI

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler & Co.

Atidrip Modak - Goldman Sachs Group

James Hubbard - Deutsche Bank

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Weatherford International's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mohammed Topiwala, Director Investor Relations and M&A. Sir, you may begin.

Mohammed Topiwala

Welcome, everyone, to the Weatherford International's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. I'm joined today by Girish Saligram, President and CEO, Arun Mitra, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Desmond Mills, our Chief Accounting Officer.

We will start today with our prepared remarks and then open it up for questions. You may download a copy of the presentation slides corresponding to today's call from our website's Investor Relations section.

I want to remind everyone that some of today's comments include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any expectation expressed herein. Please refer to our latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings for risk factors and cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. The underlying details and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included in our fourth quarter earnings press release, which can be found on our website.

As a reminder, today's

