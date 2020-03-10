Disney Deep Dive: We're Looking At Linear Vs. Streaming All Wrong

Feb. 08, 2023 12:50 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)1 Comment
Max Greve profile picture
Max Greve
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • The official $4 billion loss for Disney streaming is somewhat misleading.
  • ESPN+ receives a roughly $1.5 billion subsidy per year from Disney+.
  • It's at least conceivable, if not likely, that ESPN+ is in turn propping up linear ESPN, which could mean streaming is subsidizing linear.
  • Even if not, the existence of such hidden subsidies shows that the separation of linear and streaming profit is largely arbitrary.
  • If Disney does try to split off ESPN, it will have to come to grips with this issue and outline for investors and the buyer what it has been doing.

Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek Of The Beatles: Get Back

Charley Gallay

As we prepare for the latest Disney (NYSE:DIS) earnings release - and the first since Bob Iger took over the company again from Bob Chapek - there are understandably a lot of moving parts in the company that investors want to

ESPN+ non-Bundle ARPU

Non-Bundle Subscribers (Author Calculations)

Disney Bundle Market Share Non-Bundle

Non-Bundle Subscriptions (Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Max Greve profile picture
Max Greve
3.1K Followers
Max Greve is a graduate of Northwestern University with a quadruple major in History, Economics, Political Science, and International Studies. Max is a full-time writer and in addition to stock market trends also writes articles on government, current events, macroeconomic trends, and last but not least, the ongoing inefficiencies of professional sports.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.