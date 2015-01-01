Crew Energy: Macro Environment May Slow Growth

Fluidsdoc
Summary

  • Crew Energy Inc. is a financially strong company with good cash flow thanks to hedging.
  • I think Crew Energy is on track to beat estimates handily.
  • The macro environment is very spongy and may hold down growth. Crew Energy stock could be dead money until the gas market gets a buy signal.
  • All in all we rate Crew Energy Inc. a buy at very attractive EV/EBITDA metrics. Flippers may be frustrated over the short haul, but patient investors will like results in the long run.
Introduction

Last May, Crew Energy Inc., (OTCQB:CWEGF) seemed like a solid bet for growth, and in fairness, in the bullish environment that persisted in the crude and natural gas space until June, it was. I

Crew Energy price chart

Crew Energy price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Crew Q-3 results

Crew Q-3 results (Crew Energy)

Mont Belvieu vs HH Frac spread

Mont Belvieu vs HH Frac spread (RBN Energy)

Crew Energy hedging strategy

Crew Energy hedging strategy (Crew Energy)

Crew Energy results for Q-3

Crew Energy results for Q-3 (Crew Energy)

Crew Energy details

Crew Energy details (Crew Energy)

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc
9.3K Followers
40 years of oilfield and analyst experience to work to find you winners.

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

New- The Daily Drilling Report is Live!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am forced to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash

