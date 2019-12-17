Urupong

Investment Thesis

Perion's (NASDAQ:PERI) CEO stepped down, and I'll discuss why this may not necessarily be as bad as it seems. Meanwhile, Perion also provided guidance for 2023. It now appears that its revenue growth rates are expected to drop dramatically.

Despite these two crucial negative characteristics, I'm still bullish on Perion, and here I lay out my investment case.

Management Change, Bad Timing?

Perion's very successful CEO Doron Gerstel will step down. On the surface, this was a surprise.

However, the messaging that Gerstel has put forward is that ''having been CEO of five different companies since 1999, I feel the need to take some time off to re-energize''.

Accordingly, what on the surface may leave investors feeling disgruntled, we have to take this in the context that what Perion has achieved is far beyond what many of its bigger peers have achieved.

Looking back over the past 2 years, when many adtech companies imploded, such as Digital Turbine (APPS) and AppLovin (APP), this company has consistently delivered and has been predictable, strong, and profitable.

I have no skin in the game when it comes to this stock. But I've been impressed by the narrative and delivery of this small adtech business.

Now, let's turn to discuss the other negative aspect.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

PERI revenue growth rates

The graphic above is a reminder that Perion's growth rates in 2022 cleared 30% CAGR every quarter. And 2023 now points to just 14% CAGR. Clearly, that's a significant discrepancy. So, what's going on?

Firstly, let's get some perspective. When Perion preannounced its Q4 2022 results a few weeks ago, Perion was guiding for a 30% CAGR.

And yet, when the results came out, Perion easily beat the preannounced figures.

Secondly, consider this:

SA premium

Going back 15 quarters, including the most recently announced quarter, Perion has beaten analysts' estimates.

Thirdly, Perion has a habit of upwards revising its guidance as the quarters unfold. The fact that Perion is guiding towards 14% CAGR at the midpoint, doesn't necessarily mean that's in earnest where the company ''actually'' sees its growth ending 2023.

And fourthly, with Gerstel handing the reigns to Tal Jacobson, the team has to manage investors' expectations for Jacobson to be allowed to put his mark on the company.

Next, we'll turn to discuss Perion's cash flows.

Perion is Oozing Cash Flow

Before getting into Perion's cash flows, allow me to momentarily digress. Perion's balance sheet is debt free. And more than 25% of its market cap is made up of cash.

Put another way, this highly cash flow-producing business carries a significant margin of safety.

Next, recall that Q4 is the seasonal peak for Perion. And despite all the uncertainty in this market, where many of Perion's peers have seen their cash flows not grow this year compared with last year, Perion's cash flows were up 32% y/y.

Altogether, this means that 2022 saw Perion's cash flows increase 72% y/y to $122 million.

All in all, I believe that paying 10x cash flows for Perion is still really cheap, even with the stock being on a strong rally since the summer.

Investment Risks

Investing in adtech companies is incredibly cyclical. When the economy is strong these businesses ooze free cash flow. But when there's uncertainty and a tight economy these businesses can see their prospects rapidly dry up.

For my part, I believe that if Perion was able to put out this strong earnings report despite the challenging environment, I'm hopeful that 2023 could be even more attractive.

But again, there's still a lot of uncertainty in the economy, hence I suggest that readers remain mindful of this aspect and invest with this concern in mind.

The Bottom Line

To summarize this investment, I would say that this is absolutely not the time to sell Perion's shares.

Jacobson has been working as a manager within Perion's fastest-growing segment, Search Advertising, for the past 4 years. If Jacobson is able to continue the momentum that he instilled in Search Advertising, company-wide, I believe that investors will be well-taken care of.