Gartner: A Lot Of Expectations Baked Into This One

Feb. 08, 2023 1:14 PM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
284 Followers

Summary

  • Gartner had strong Q4 2022 earnings and an optimistic outlook for FY23, driven by increases in sales staffing levels and spending on enterprise IT technology.
  • While there are uncertainties in the current elevated rate environment, management issued a conservative outlook that offers room for upside.
  • Gartner stock is trading at 36x forward earnings with a 50% increase in the past seven months, so modest investment or trimming down holdings is recommended.

Businessman hand pointing finger to growth success finance business chart of metaverse technology financial graph investment diagram on analysis stock market background with digital economy exchange.

Lemon_tm

Overview

Q4 2022 earnings were strong for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT), and management issued an FY23 outlook that, in my opinion, is both conservative and offers promising room for growth. Increases in sales staffing levels and spending on enterprise IT technology

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
284 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.