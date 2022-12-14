Madison Square Garden Sports: A Potential Value Trap

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
19 Followers

Summary

  • At first glance, the company appears undervalued.
  • But the sale of the Knicks and Rangers is highly unlikely.
  • On closer inspection, applying alternative valuation methods reveals that the stock does not seem undervalued anymore.

Luftaufnahme des Basketballplatzes Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Kalifornien, USA

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Today, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) held its earnings call and released its latest earnings report. With eager anticipation, individuals likely hoped to gain insights into how the company intends to bridge the gap

Second Quarter Results MSGS

MSGS Second Quarter Results

Return on Capital and Return on Equity

Roic.ai

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
19 Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.