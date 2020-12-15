Chipotle: After Earnings Dip, The Future Is At 'Steak'

Feb. 08, 2023 1:41 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • Chipotle stock fell after reporting fourth quarter earnings.
  • The company missed on comparable sales estimates but still generated strong earnings growth.
  • The company maintains $1.3 billion in net cash and is buying back stock.
  • I explain why the stock looks cheap in spite of the 50x earnings multiple.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Healthy Homemade Mexican Carnitas Burrito Bowl

bhofack2

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) saw its stock dip 6% after reporting its close to the 2022 year. The company reported a disappointment in comparable sales growth but continued to nonetheless show margin expansion. Yet expectations remain high as they should for a stock

Chart
Data by YCharts

operating metrics

2022 Q4 Release

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks have crashed. Want my top picks in the market today? I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List Parts 1 & 2, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27.34K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMG, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.