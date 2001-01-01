Equity CEFs: The Best Return Of Capital Funds For 2023 (And A Look At BIGZ, CLM And ETW)

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Marketplace

Summary

  • It was back in November of 2012, yes, over a decade ago, that I wrote my first article discussing the benefits of high Return of Capital (ROC) in equity CEF distributions.
  • Back then, I first wrote (link below) about the risks and tax-differences between high ROC in equity based CEFs vs tax-free distributions in municipal bond CEFs.
  • I then went-on (also link below) to offer what I considered to be the best Return of Capital equity CEFs to own, even though many of them are no-longer around.
  • Why is this relevant again?  First, because over the past year, bonds have been just as risky as stocks, and second, because of the bear market last year, many stock-based CEFs are now showing much higher ROC in their distributions, thus competing more with tax-free or tax-advantaged bond CEFs.
  • So I thought that this would be a good time to revisit this subject and identify equity CEFs in a high inflationary environment that can not only offer a high distribution yield, but also allow income investors to keep more of that yield.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of CEFs: Income + Opportunity get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Deferred tax asset handwritten sign and calculator.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

2022 was a year to forget for the equity and bond markets so what I have been telling my subscribers of CEFs: Income + Opportunity is that if you have a taxable account, you might as well look to make lemonade

View as PDF
Closed-End Funds
12
View as PDF
Investor Contact: (800) 262-1122
15
View as PDF
Investor Contact: (800) 262-1122
15

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs: Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.56K Followers
Looking for equity CEFs with the best income and appreciation potential.

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETW, CLM, CRF, BIGZ, ETV, EXD, EXG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.