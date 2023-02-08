PolyPid Ltd (PYPD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 1:20 PM ETPolyPid Ltd. (PYPD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.03K Followers

PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ:PYPD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Ritchie - LifeSci Advisors

Dikla Akselbrad - CEO

Ori Warshavsky - COO, US

Jonny Missulawin - SVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Douglas Buchanan - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the PolyPid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is recorded. And I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Brian Ritchie from LifeSci Advisors. Mr. Ritchie, you may begin.

Brian Ritchie

Thank you all for participating in PolyPid's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today will be Dikla Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid; Ori Warshavsky, Chief Operating Officer for PolyPid's U.S. operations; and Jonny Missulawin, PolyPid's SVP Finance.

Earlier today, PolyPid released financial results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available in the Investors section on the company's website, www.polypid.com.

I'd like to remind you that on this call, management will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For example, management is making forward-looking statements when it discusses the regulatory pathway for the potential NDA submission for D-PLEX100, including the potential of the SHIELD I results and SHIELD II study to provide support, the potential for wide use of D-PLEX100, the timing of resumption, completion of patient recruitment, the design and top line results of the revised SHIELD II study, the company's expectations regarding its cash runway and financing opportunities, goals for 2023, including with respect to interactions with European regulatory authorities, its ability to attract additional partners and enter collaborations and the potential timing thereof and the expected timing for the commercial manufacturing process and packaging validation for D-PLEX100.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.