Donnelley Financial Solutions: Top Line Under Maintenance, Though Bottom Line Is Promising

Arpit Sathavara profile picture
Arpit Sathavara
1 Follower

Summary

  • Despite growth in normalized net income, the company's revenue has declined due to the economic slowdown and increased debt.
  • Since 2018, the continuous shift in the revenue mix has increased cash flows.
  • Share buybacks and increased accounts receivable in 2022 might result in negative cash flows.
  • My current opinion on DFIN is that it's a hold.

3d Laptop and files. isolated white background

nicomenijes/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Arpit Sathavara as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Bar Chart of Annual Revenue of DFIN from 2017 to 2023E

Seeking Alpha

Changing Revenue Mix of DFIN from 2016 to 2026E

Donnelley Financial Solutions Q3 2022 Investor Presentation

5 Year Relative Strength Index of DFIN

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Arpit Sathavara profile picture
Arpit Sathavara
1 Follower
I am currently an Investment Research Intern at Sungarden Investment Publishing and pursuing an MS in Finance from the Stevens Institute of Technology. With an experience of more than three and half years in the field of Finance & Audit, I have developed a knack and interest in Qualitative and Quantitative Analyses of Companies to read beyond the numbers and find untold stories of those companies.Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.