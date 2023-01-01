FTQI: Covered Call ETF That Falls Short For Similar Reasons Many Do

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF writes covered calls on a portfolio that tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index.
  • While there is some risk-management benefit here, there's not nearly enough going for it.
  • I rate FTQI a Sell, for reasons outlined in this report.

Charts of financial instruments with various type of indicators including volume analysis for professional technical analysis on the monitor of a computer.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

by Rob Isbitts.

First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) is one of a peer group of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that tries to do what many retail investors do on their own, or perhaps through a financial advisor: own

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.15K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.