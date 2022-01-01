South32: Put It On Your Watchlist

Feb. 08, 2023 2:24 PM ETSouth32 Limited (SOUHY), SHTLF
Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
175 Followers

Summary

  • South32 had a great 2022 with high production and rising commodity prices.
  • Cyclical tailwinds and new mining operations will drive growth.
  • The company faces risks from government intervention but is focused on ESG.

Small pieces of strong metal ore

dt03mbb

Summary

South32’s stock (OTCPK:SHTLF) (OTCPK:SOUHY) price has risen by 15% YTD. South32 benefits from cyclical tailwinds from the aluminum market and has new expansions on the books. Its stock is also trading at a reasonable valuation. However, there is resistance

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
175 Followers
Que Capital specializes in researching undercovered gems in the technology, commodities, and biotech industry. We combine fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.