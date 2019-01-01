Charter Communications: Positive Trends In Q4, But Patience Needed

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.85K Followers

Summary

  • Charter's Q4 results were stable, with Internet net adds higher than prior quarters and small sequential growth in revenues and EBITDA.
  • Internet growth will be helped by its accelerated CapEx in 2023; rival Fixed Wireless net adds also decelerated for the first time in Q4.
  • Q4 Free Cash Flow represented a 10% yield excluding rural CapEx, but rural and other projects will remain a burden up to 2025.
  • We cut our forecasts to present a base case where Free Cash Flow declines in 2023-25 but doubles to nearly $79 after 2025.
  • With shares at $402.61, we expect an exit price of $708 and a total return of 76% (21.5% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Tech And Media Elites Attend Allen And Company Annual Meetings In Idaho

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Introduction

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) released its Q4 2022 results two weeks ago (on January 27). CHTR shares fell 4% that day but have since recovered; they are up 18% year-to-date but still down 34% from a year ago:

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.85K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.