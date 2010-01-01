The Treasury Begins Extraordinary Measures (Again)

Feb. 08, 2023 2:31 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS
SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • Despite hitting the debt ceiling, the Treasury was able to add $35B in new debt during January.
  • One interesting data point is the surge in the Bid-to-Cover for 2 and 10-year Notes. Both have seen a significant spike to the highest level since before Covid.
  • The debt ceiling saga is capturing headlines, but behind the scenes, the real story is the massive spike in debt servicing costs.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By SchiffGold

Despite hitting the debt ceiling, the Treasury was able to add $35B in new debt during January. Now that the Treasury has employed extraordinary measures, they are exchanging Non-Marketable (e.g., Government employee retirement funds) and Other forms of debt for short-term Bills. The balance

US change in debt outstanding by product

US change in debt outstanding by product

aggregate view of total marketable debt

annualized interest by product vs official interest expense

forecasted increase in borrowing costs

monthly US marketable debt rollover: debt issuance and maturity

treasury balance sheet - cash available

monthly change in debt with % comparison

yield curve difference between 2-year and 10-year

bid to cover ratio: 2 year and 10 year maturity

US total debt outstanding by product

US total debt relative distribution by product

debt details

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.12K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.