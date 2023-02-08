TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Renaud Lions - SVP, IR

Thierry Pflimlin - President, Marketing & Services

Patrick Pouyanne - Chairman, CEO & President

Jean-Pierre Sbraire - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oswald Clint - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Christyan Malek - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Irene Himona - Societe Generale

Amy Wong - Crédit Suisse

Christopher Kuplent - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Lucas Herrmann - BNP Paribas Exane

Henri Patricot - UBS

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux

Lydia Rainforth - Barclays Bank

Michele Vigna - Goldman Sachs

Jason Gabelman - Cowen and Company

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining the TotalEnergies 2022 Results and 2023 Objectives Webcast.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrick Pouyanne, TotalEnergies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jean-Pierre Sbraire, TotalEnergies Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Renaud Lions

Good morning, good afternoon, wherever you are. Welcome to TotalEnergies 2022 results and 2023 objectives. We are presenting from Paris in all virtual mode.

Our program today, we will start with a safety moment with Thierry Pflimlin, our President, Marketing & Services. And then Patrick and Jean-Pierre will drive us through the results of last year and the objectives set for 2023. And then we'll have a Q&A session.

But for now, a safety moment with Thierry.

Thierry Pflimlin

Good morning. I've chosen a safety moment to speak about the fatal accident, which happened during rebranding work at service station in Burkina Faso last year, but let's start with a description of the sad accident.

On April 27, in our service station in Ouagadougou, 2 operators from a contracted company moved the mobile scaffolding between the totem

