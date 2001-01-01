Whitestone REIT: Weighing The Pros And Cons

Feb. 08, 2023 2:57 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)1 Comment
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • With a positive total return of ~5%, Whitestone shares have outperformed the broader REIT market over the past year.
  • The company has made some positive changes to its corporate governance and is benefiting from strong leasing conditions in its sunbelt shopping center portfolio.
  • Risks include significant exposure to restaurant tenants, high financial leverage, and relatively short lease terms.
  • With a total cap below $1.2 billion and trading at an implied cap rate of over 8%, Whitestone could be a buyout candidate. Shares look to have 40% upside potential.

Scenery of shopping district

MasaoTaira

With a positive total return of ~5%, Whitestone (NYSE:WSR) shares have outperformed the broader REIT market over the past year. The company has made some positive changes to its corporate governance (discussed below) and is benefiting from strong leasing conditions in

NOIbyMkt

NOI by market (Investor Presentation)

supply

New Shopping Center Supply over Time (Kimco Investor Presentation)

2022guide

Whitestone 2022 Guidance (Whitestone 3Q22 Quarterly Supplemental)

impcap

Whitestone Implied Cap Rate (Company Filings; Author Estimates)

tensum

Tenant Summary (Whitestone 3Q22 Quarterly Supplemental)

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.82K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.