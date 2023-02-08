CDW Corporation (CDW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2023 2:27 PM ETCDW Corporation (CDW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.04K Followers

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve O'Brien - IR

Chris Leahy - President, CEO & Chair

Al Miralles - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Samik Chatterjee - J.P. Morgan

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Operator

Hello, and welcome to CDW Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Drew, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve O'Brien, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve O'Brien

Thank you, Drew. Good morning, everyone. Joining me today to review our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results are Chris Leahy, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Chair; and Al Miralles, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our fourth quarter and full-year earnings release was distributed this morning and is available on our website, investor.cdw.com, along with supplemental slides that you can use to follow along during the call.

I'd like to remind you that certain comments made in this presentation are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the earnings release and Form 8-K, we furnished to the SEC today and in the company's other filings with the SEC. CDW assumes no obligation to update the information presented during this webcast.

Our presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share. All non-GAAP measures have been reconciled

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.