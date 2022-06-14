SMOG: A Proactive Way To Invest In Sustainable Energy

Neha Jachak profile picture
Neha Jachak
1 Follower

Summary

  • SMOG tracks the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy Index, which invests in companies that focus on producing clean energy.
  • SMOG has outperformed the S&P 500 in the last couple of years, with average risk when compared to that of the S&P 500.
  • I see a lot to like here long term, but I'm currently rating the ETF a hold.

Renewable energy system with solar panel on the roof

alphaspirit

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Neha Jachak as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

etf holdings

SMOG Top 10 Holdings (VanEck.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Neha Jachak profile picture
Neha Jachak
1 Follower
Joined Sungarden Investment Publishing as an Investment Research Intern in Spring 2023. I hold an MBA degree with a specialization in Finance - 2016 and have worked as a Financial Manager for 5 years. Currently pursuing MS in Finance from Stevens Institute of Technology and aspire to become a Financial Analyst upon graduation. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.