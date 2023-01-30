Ocado Group: Q4 Disappointment Paves The Way For More Downside

Feb. 08, 2023 4:19 PM ETOcado Group plc (OCDDY), OCDGFDLVHF, TKAYF, JTKWY, DELHY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • Ocado Group plc missed the mark again in Q4.
  • Decelerating growth poses downside risks to the FY23 guidance and beyond.
  • The premium valuation could come under pressure alongside more downward revisions.

A Ocado grocery home delivery lorry parked at the side of the street.

yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On the back of another disappointing trading update in Q4, pure-play online grocery retailer Ocado Group plc (OTCPK:OCDGF) could fall short of its medium-term targets. In particular, management's prior guidance for a ramp-up of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Q4 Trading Highlights

Ocado

Mid-Term Targets

Ocado

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.76K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.