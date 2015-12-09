Chipotle: Q4 Earnings Are A Mixed Bag

Feb. 08, 2023 4:22 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
SMR Finance profile picture
SMR Finance
13 Followers

Summary

  • CMG adds 100 new restaurants in 4Q but sales comps come in soft.
  • Short-term outlook is a bit murky, but the growth story remains intact.
  • Valuation is on the rich side despite high growth potential.

New York City Sues Chipotle For $150 Million Over Workweek Law Violations

Michael M. Santiago

Investment Thesis

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is a great company. It is a unique play in the fast-food industry that emphasizes the use of real ingredients to make quality food to attract customers to its restaurants. It

CMG comparable sales

Calculated by Author using data from the company

CMG New Restaurant Openings

Calculated by Author using data from the company

CMG Quarterly Revenue

Calculated by Author using data from the company

CMG Operating Profit 4Q

Calculated by Author using data from the company

This article was written by

SMR Finance profile picture
SMR Finance
13 Followers
I am an experienced investment analyst with a strong background in equity analysis across multiple industries. I enjoy identifying high-quality companies with solid growth potential, unique business models, and forward-looking management teams.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.